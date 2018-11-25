Dear Friends — we are very excited this season to be playing our Holiday Pops concert in two different locations! Our first concert will be held at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School on Thursday, Dec. 13, and our second concert will take place at the Auditorium at Valparaiso High School on Friday, Dec. 14.
We hope that you will choose the location closest to you and purchase your seats early as this concert and tradition are always sold out!
As always, we are offering traditional holiday fare like music from the "Nutcracker" and the "Hallelujah Chorus" from "The Messiah." We have not performed anything from "The Messiah" for four years, and I was starting to get bad fan mail! However, of the 15 pieces on the program, I count seven selections that we have NEVER performed for you.
We are going to end this year’s concert with "The Holy City," a piece that I have wanted to program for you for years. It touches me deeply, and it is my fervent hope you will be moved and thrilled with it, too.
We want the concert to be reverent and sacred in so many ways. With that in mind, we will also be performing a completely new arrangement for orchestra of "Do You Hear What I Hear?" And the chorus will be singing new versions of "What Child is This" and "Jingle Bells."
We aspire to make the concert inclusive of all the residents of Northwest Indiana. "The Hanukah Festival Overture" is brand new and a ton of fun. There are so many klezmer effects and an overwhelming joy to the piece!
Because of your overwhelming response to our soloist last year, Jesse Donner, I have invited him again this season. We have created a new arrangement of "Take my Hand Precious Lord" for him, and he is also going to sing the Schubert "Ave Maria."
It is important that we have fun at the concert, of course too, so we have created a new version of "Merry Christmas Baby" for Jesse to sing for you.
It is equally important that we involve young people from our area in our concert. I look to do this whenever there is any opportunity for us to do so. This season we have the little string players from the Northwest Indiana Suzuki School coming to join us at front-of-stage to share their version of "Joy to the World" and "Jolly Old St. Nicholas" with us.
Later in the program, we have the first-rate Munster High School Chorale also joining us at the front of the stage to perform along with the full orchestra and our full chorus. These should really be wonderful and inspiring moments not only because it is going create a sound that is awesome in the halls, but also because it will celebrate our young people, our teachers, and our schools in Northwest Indiana.
Speaking of the halls, some people have asked me if these are old-fashioned school auditoriums or even gyms, but I cannot stress enough how wonderful and modern these halls are. The acoustics are superb, and the sightlines are so good, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. Literally, the seats are comfortable, and in the case of Valparaiso’s auditorium, brand new!
I am working to get Santa to join us again — even though he is going to have to make two trips this year. Not to worry: Santa and I are good friends; we used to play hockey together in Canada, so I will do my best.
I look forward to seeing you, for all of us sharing these beauteous and important evenings together!
The Northwest Indiana Symphony presents Holiday Pops, Thursday, Dec. 13 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School, and Dec. 14 at the Auditorium at Valparaiso High School.
The concerts will feature tenor Jesse Donner, the Symphony Chorus, Northwest Indiana Suzuki School, and the Munster High School Chorale. Tickets are $33-$73 and students are $10. For tickets or more information, please contact the Box Office at 219-836-0525 x200 or visit www.nisorchestra.org.