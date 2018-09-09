Beatles fans will want to flock to The Venue at Horseshoe Casino on April 28.

Dukes of Dixieland

The Northwest Indiana Symphony presents Dukes of Dixieland at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School. Tickets are $33-$73; students are $10. Subscription tickets are still available. Gala tickets begin at $165 per person. Call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org for tickets or more information. This concert is sponsored by The Times Media Co., Indiana University Northwest, MonoSol, Vidimos Inc. and American Precision Services.