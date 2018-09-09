Hello jazz fans — or fans of the clarinet, trumpet, trombone, piano or double bass!
At the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, we do not perform many jazz concerts per se, as usually it is just not the right fit for an orchestra. Jazz is jazz and an orchestra ... well, an orchestra can play Beethoven, film music or Broadway music, but not always jazz.
With the Dukes of Dixieland, this is a different story altogether, as this is a different kind of jazz; this is more the beginnings of jazz. This is a little old-fashioned, Bourbon Street-type jazz, and this type of jazz is more stylized, has more form, and is a great fit with a symphony orchestra.
This kind of New Orleans type of jazz band, coupled with a whole orchestra, can be a complete party!
This style is considered the very first form of jazz, and its birthplace was New Orleans.
African music was alive in the city in the early 1830s, and marching bands played for funerals and in cafes. This music mixed with Creole music and also with the influences of many fine Sicilian musicians over the next 70 years to become its own extremely defined kind of jazz. It was an expression quite different from any of the other jazz forms that spread up the Mississippi to places like St. Louis and Chicago.
New Orleans-born musicians, like Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Morton, also helped put their distinctive mark on Dixieland jazz. (Can’t you just hear Satchmo singing "When the Saints?" Who else could ever sing it after him?)
Therefore, for any of you who are crazy about jazz or the clarinet, trumpet, trombone or piano, please do join us for this — our opening concert of the season.
I am hoping, too, that students who play these instruments or who play in band/jazz band at the high schools and colleges in the area will say to their parents: "Hey, mom and dad, can we go to this concert together?"
Or, it could happen the other way around, eh? Mom and dad could say to their son or daughter, “Let’s have a quality night out together and go hear some great Mardi Gras music!"
Some of the pieces they will perform will be "When the Saints go Marchin' in," "South Rampart Street Blues," "Clarinet Marmelade," and "When it's Sleepy Time Down South." However, the band is now also reaching into R&B, so that they now perform pieces like "Workin' in a Coal Mine" and "What a Wonderful World," the latter being, again, a Louis Armstrong trademark.
Additionally, we are going to be performing this in a very intimate hall, Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School. Ergo, you will be able to see and hear everything “up close and personal," especially when that band gets wailing!
Before I let you go, please also think about joining the orchestra musicians and chorus for our Symphony Gala at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster on Friday evening, Oct. 12. There will be three courses of food and drink and three courses of music — something quite unique.
You will have a chance to get to know the musicians, bid on some interesting auction items and perform some karaoke, all the time visiting with your friends and neighbors.
Come and say hello to me too, will you, as I always enjoy meeting each and every one of you.