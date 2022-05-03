IN TUNE: Movie music stars in orchestra's next concert

Hello Music Friends!

I am truly excited about our upcoming movies concerts on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6.

We have been fortunate to now acquire some film music that you have written to me about over the past few years. I made a list and tried to purchase as many of your requests as we could.

"Captain America" was one of your favorites and we are closing the concert with this goose-bump thrilling piece.

Another request from you was Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast." Parents and grandparents, if you would like to bring your children or grandchildren to this concert, I think this will be a super-nice piece for them, eh? We also are going to play some music from "Ice Age."

I was really interested in the fact so many of you had requested "Chinatown." Great choice.

It is an extremely mysterious, intriguing piece with a trumpet melody to die for. However, in order to fulfill your request, we are going to move an extra piano onto the stage as the opening calls for our pianist to play "INSIDE" the piano. Yes, we are going to have to open up a second piano and have the pianist play on the strings inside the piano. Jerry Goldsmith, the composer, is setting us all up for Jack Nicholson, eh?

At the top of your list were sci-fi favorites like "Independence Day" and "Cocoon" too. When I have spoken to you after the concerts and asked what your favorite piece on the program was, your response was so often "The Magnificent Seven."

Additionally, we are going to perform some scores like the Tchaikovsky music from Natalie Portman's famous scene in "Black Swan."

And we will play the score from that unforgettable helicopter scene in "Apocolypse Now" (as well as so many other movies.)

This year, the 80th anniversary of our orchestra, its history of beginning on Pearl Harbor Day, and the history of that time in 1941 and 1942, I wanted to remember that unbelievable generation of men and women who served and sacrificed. Therefore, we are going to share with you the music from John Williams' "The Men of the Yorktown" and Tom Hanks’/Steven Spielberg’s miniseries "Band of Brothers."

Plus! Something new for the last two concerts of our season, we will be having a Talk Back session with me after the concert. Meaning you can stay in your seat and after all those who wish to leave do so, you can ask me questions about the program. I am excited to speak with you all.

On a personal note, I want to thank each of you who attended our beautiful fundraising party that also celebrated my 20th anniversary. It was a joyous, classy event and full of kindness - that is for sure! It felt like family.

I hope I will see you all at these thrilling and moving movies concerts.

FYI: The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents "Movie Classics," Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft Street, Merrillville/Crown Point. Tickets range from $35-$75 and group tickets are available at a discount. For tickets or more information, visit www.nisorchestra.org

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Kirk Muspratt is the conductor of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. Muspratt’s column is an occasional feature during symphony season.

