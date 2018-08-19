Hi everyone! It has been SUCH a pleasure performing our seven summer concerts for you this past July and August. We had the chance to share our music and meet so very many wonderful residents of Northwest Indiana.
Now we are embarking on our 77th season, and as we set sail on this completely different voyage, we hope that you will follow us — that you will follow the music. We have new venues that are comfortable and intimate with excellent acoustics and sight lines, but it’s the same fantastic orchestra and music you love.
Our season begins on Sept. 15 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School with a group that I have worked with twice before, once in St. Louis and once in Utah — the Dukes of Dixieland. There are THE all time New Orleans jazz band with tons of fun and toe-tapping Orleans jazz tunes. I may even be throwing some beads out into the audience!
Next in our pops season, we offer our always-sold-out and ever-popular community event, the Holiday Pops. This year there will be two: the first at Monbeck in Highland and the second at the Auditorium at Valparaiso High School. Our guest soloist will be Jesse Donner whom you seemed to fall completely in love with last December. The entire Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus will be with us as well as the Munster High School Chorale and the little ones from the Northwest Indiana Suzuki School. (They all know that Santa will be there, too!)
On our final pops concert, which will be held at Monbeck in Highland, is entitled "One Small Step," and celebrates the 50th anniversary of America landing on the moon. In the first half we will play all kinds of outer-space music — with, of course, pieces from "Star Trek" and "Star Wars." In second half, there is a huge video of the preparations for the moon landing, including the launch, voyage and landing, while the orchestra plays the music of Copland’s "Appalachian Spring."
Classical program includes chorus, children
On our classical roster, we are playing at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, which is right on the border of Crown Point and Merrillville. The auditorium has been remodeled this summer and is an exceedingly attractive concert hall. It is also super easy to get to, whether you live in Munster or Chesterton.
Our first classical concert, Oct. 26, will feature Richard Hirschl, premier cellist in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, who will play the Rachmaninoff "Vocalise" and the Tchaikovsky "Rococo Variations." The orchestra is going to perform the magical Arabian-nights fairy tale of "Scheherazade."
On our second classical concert, we wanted to do something that was about children, that involved children. As you know, this is a big part of our vision at the symphony in general. Therefore, we are going to offer for the first time the extremely popular "Rutter Mass of the Children." The young singers from Eisenhower Elementary and Southlake Children's Choir will join our own Symphony Chorus — so that place is going to be packed, eh?
For our third classical concert, we are going to blow the roof off our new concert hall with the Saint-Saëns "Organ Symphony." John Sherer, organist at 4th Presbyterian Church on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, will be our soloist, and the organ we will be renting will overwhelm the entire orchestra!
Before I go, I want to cordially invite you to the Symphony Gala, A Concert with Courses, on Friday evening, Oct. 12, at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. It is going to be a blast!
We will have three different groups from the symphony, including our chorus, singing and playing fun pops-type music in between your delicious food courses. And, at the end, all the musicians and chorus are going to join YOU in an all-room karaoke bash!
I hope you will come and say hello to me at each of these events and that you will join our superb orchestra and chorus musicians in their quest to bring the best of music to our wonderful region.
Tickets and subscriptions are available for all concerts. Tickets range from $33-$73 and may be purchased online at www.nisorchestra.org, where you can choose your seats and print your tickets at home, or by calling the box office at 219-836-0525.