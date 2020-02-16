IN TUNE: NISO to pay tribute to Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven

Hello, friends!
I have two superb and exciting soloists to tell you about (along with the violin concerto and piano concerto they are going to perform) for our concert Friday, March 6.
Our very own concertmaster, Michele Lekas, whom you all know and deservedly admire, will be performing the "Vivaldi: Four Seasons," which is one of the pieces you have requested above all others over the years.
I think that is important to understand how revolutionary this piece was 300 years ago in the 1720s and how crazy it was at the time for Vivaldi to attempt to create the illusion of the following — and I am just going to mention some of these images — ice, winter storms, teeth chattering, thunderclaps, lightning, flies, bees, cuckoos cuckooing, turtledoves chirping, summer breezes, dogs rudely barking, horse galloping, hunters hunting, farmers dancing, farmers drinking (too much), and then farmers sleeping and snoring. All of this with just a harpsichord and string instruments!
It is the first famous example in our music history lexicon of what we call program music, and we are going to discuss this together in detail at the preconcert talk. I hope you will join me for the pre-concert discussion at 6:15 before the concert. It is a great deal of fun, extremely interactive, and I am going to begin with several video clips regarding the "Four Seasons."
The second soloist for our concert is Russian pianist Yana Reznik, who now, with her husband, an American doctor, and their newborn baby son, has made her home in Chicago for the past six years. Yana is going to join us for the preconcert talk and answer some of your questions regarding the Rachmaninoff's "Concerto No. 1" that she will perform.
"Concerto No. 1" is amazing and written by Rachmaninoff when he was only 18 years old.
Yana wrote to me in an email: "Rachmaninoff has been my favorite composer since I was a little girl attending the Rachmaninoff School of Music in Moscow. He was still in the conservatory when he composed this piece, and it has a tremendous sense of youth, of innocent excitement, of endless joy and happiness. Even in the passionate moments, one can smell the flowers and witness the brightness of colors bursting from every note."
Also, Yana just had her first child and did not perform with orchestras for several months leading up to his birth. She shared with me that for this return to the stage concert, she wanted something lovely, feminine and exciting to wear. Here is what she wrote to me: “During my preparation for this return concert with orchestra, I was in touch with a wonderful dress designer named Lily Blue. We decided to collaborate on making a dress especially for the Rachmaninoff concerto, and I will be thrilled to wear this now at my concert with Kirk! On a personal note, this concert is also inspired by the birth of my first child — a son. Seeing his wonder and laughter at the simplest things inspires me to make music in a fresh way and to be grateful for the beauty we are able to create."
So, please join us for Vivaldi and Rachmaninoff — and oh yes, by the way, the most powerful and famous symphony in the entire world — Beethoven’s "5th Symphony!" It is Ludwig’s 250th birthday, and we want to give him a great party at the end of our concert!
