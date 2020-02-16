IN TUNE: NISO to pay tribute to Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven

The second soloist for our concert is Russian pianist Yana Reznik, who now, with her husband, an American doctor, and their newborn baby son, has made her home in Chicago for the past six years. Yana is going to join us for the preconcert talk and answer some of your questions regarding the Rachmaninoff's "Concerto No. 1" that she will perform.

"Concerto No. 1" is amazing and written by Rachmaninoff when he was only 18 years old.

Yana wrote to me in an email: "Rachmaninoff has been my favorite composer since I was a little girl attending the Rachmaninoff School of Music in Moscow. He was still in the conservatory when he composed this piece, and it has a tremendous sense of youth, of innocent excitement, of endless joy and happiness. Even in the passionate moments, one can smell the flowers and witness the brightness of colors bursting from every note."