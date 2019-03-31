Hello music friends — I want to share with you what I think is going to be one of the most exciting and amazing concerts that we have ever offered!
On Friday night, April 5, we will FINALLY be performing the famous and intoxicating "Bolero" by Ravel for you. We do not perform this piece often, as it takes a huge orchestra.
We need two saxophones, three flutes, three oboes, three clarinets, etc. — several extra players that we often do not require. We need them for the multitude of solos that start with only the snare drum, then adding the flute, then the clarinet, the little Eb clarinet, the oboe d'amore — onward for 16 minutes, the orchestra piles on and gets more and more excited and powerful. (The snare drum plays for all 16 minutes!)
It is a terrifically sensual piece created for a ballet in Paris. The story begins in a smoky room where a woman gets up on a table and begins dancing. As the music gets more and more intoxicating, her dancing becomes more wild so that at the end, the men in the room take out their knives and daggers and begin to fight.
(Sorry — but this is the story of the ballet 90 years ago. We will not be taking out any daggers, and we promise not to start any fights, eh?)
Equally as thrilling, to me, is the Saint-Saëns "Organ Symphony!" We have invited the organist from 4th Presbyterian Church in downtown Chicago, John Sherer, to be our soloist. We will be renting an organ and sound equipment that John has recommended and that will imitate the sound of the enormous organ in Paris that this piece was written for — the organ at the Cathedral of the Madeleine. This is one of the great organs of Europe and this is where the composer, Saint-Saëns, held his job as principal organist from the time he was 22 years old.
I had the good fortune to perform this piece last year with John and another orchestra and I can promise that when the organ enters in the final movement of the symphony, it will be overwhelming. There is not going to be one person sleeping in the hall!
By the way, our new concert hall at the auditorium at Living Hope Church — which is on the border of Crown Point and Merrillville at 9000 Taft — is really terrific!
The hall itself is beautiful and extremely welcoming. The people at Living Hope have just redone the concert hall, and there is surely not a bad seat in the house. It is a superbly intimate hall where you can see each musician and hear absolutely everything in the orchestra.
To begin our concert we have invited super-star pianist Winston Choi back. He is favorite of yours for so many reasons. He is going to perform the Saint-Saëns "Piano Concerto No. 2."
This is a virtuosic tour de force for the pianist. It is exhilarating and yet chock full of gorgeous melodies. I hope that you will all join Winston, John, and me for this concert and please come say HELLO to us at both the pre-concert talk and Cookies with Kirk afterward!
The Northwest Indiana Symphony presents The Keys to France at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville. Tickets are $33-$73 and students are $10. Call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org for tickets or more information.This concert is sponsored by The Times, Crown Point Community Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, and MonoSol.