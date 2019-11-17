Hello, one and all, and happy holidays!
This year I am thrilled that you will now have three different evenings to join us for our Holiday Pops concerts on Dec. 11, 12 and 13.
We need each of these three nights to accommodate all of you who have embraced this Northwest Indiana tradition and want to attend.
Many of you say to me after the performance, “Our holidays do not start until we have attended this concert!"
Indeed, these are evenings of fellowship, worship, fun, family and community.
The concerts, as is the case now with all of our concerts, will be held at Living Hope Auditorium, which is located at 9000 Taft St. in Merrillville, and it is a wonderful and intimate concert hall.
What will be in the concert, you ask?
We will have merrymaking music like "Sleigh Ride" and even a Glenn Miller version of "Jingle Bells!"
We will have traditional favorites that you always request — "Deck the Halls," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" — and a sing-along with everyone in the hall.
There will be music for the orchestra — including selections from "The Nutcracker." And, there will be certainly music for our Symphony Chorus! The chorus is preparing several new pieces that it has never performed: a South African piece titled "Indodana" and two pieces that I have wanted to program for years — "Beautiful Savior" and "Love One Another."
The chorus musicians are also preparing "Be Thou My Vision," "In the Bleak Midwinter" and "The 12 Days of Christmas."
The evening of music is a combination of secular music and sacred music. On one hand, we want to offer you a piece like "Jolly Old St. Nicholas," but yet experience a different feeling with the spiritual "He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands."
We always look to involve young people in our concerts and to support music education in our communities. This year we will have the terrific children of Plum Grove Strings playing their instruments with the orchestra.
Additionally, the young musicians of the excellent Crown Point High School Choi, join all of us for two pieces at the end of the first-half of the concert. A lady said to me just the other day that each year the young people on the program were her favorite part of the entire evening!
We do hope that you, your family, your neighbors, your company will all join us for this moving and important evening where we can all be together with hope and goodness in our hearts.