Friends, we are beginning our 78th season with a Bang! We are going to celebrate John Williams’ 60th anniversary of writing film music with a concert of just that — a concert of all of your favorite John Williams’ pieces!
I know, I know. You are thinking, "How can Kirk possibly know what my favorite John Williams pieces are?"
I know.
You have told me so very many times after concerts and you have repeatedly “attacked" me in the grocery store to let me know in no uncertain terms, which films are your favorites.
Number 1 is "Star Wars." You want us to play music from one or more of the "Star Wars" sagas.
Therefore, there will be three, count 'em, three pieces on the concert from "Star Wars."
I am not going to tell you what those three are ... you will just have to come to one of the concerts.
Number 2 seems to be either "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" or the music from "E.T."
I can certainly understand both of these choices. However, I have to tell you, they are no picnic for the orchestra. John Williams’ music is some of the most demanding and virtuosic music that any orchestral player encounters. This is why Williams chooses orchestras like the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to record such things as "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Lincoln."
In the number 3 spot comes "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Now, I realize that part of this may be that the word "Indiana" is in the full title, but I also agree with you that the "Raiders March" is totally cool!
After this, you seem to like such a variety of music and expression given to us by Mr. Williams.
How can he write something so campy, and yet utterly terrifying as "Jaws" and at the same time be composing the heart-rending, penetrating music to "Schindler's List"?
We will most certainly be performing the heroic music to — "Superman," and without a doubt, "Harry’s Wondrous World," from Harry Potter.
And, we will be performing two of my favorite pieces — the awe-inspiring music to "Jurassic Park" and the music from the film that expresses so very much devotion, so much love-of- country — "The Patriot."
During the concert, I will share a few video clips with you regarding Williams’ composing and his career. He is certainly one of the greatest and most valued artists that America has ever produced. He has given us all so very much.
The Northwest Indiana Symphony presents "The Music of John Williams," in two performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20 at the auditorium at Living Hope Church.
Tickets are $35 to $75, and $10 for students. Subscription tickets are also still available. Call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org for tickets or more information.
The concert is sponsored by The Times Media Co., Indiana University Northwest, Vidimos Inc., MonoSol and John Cicco’s Menswear.