Hello friends!
This coming season is one of the most exciting in recent times, in that we will now be able again to perform all of our concerts in one concert hall! All of our performances will take place at the auditorium at Living Hope Church at 9000 Taft St. in Merrillville on the way into Crown Point. This is a central location whether you are from west in Munster or east in Valparaiso — and for Crown Point folks, it is actually just a few blocks away!
For those of you who have not yet been to the auditorium, it is a welcoming, open yet intimate hall with wonderful sight lines and superb acoustics.
This coming year is, I believe, also one of the most attractive and compelling seasons we have presented to you in terms of repertoire. Many of the selections come from your requests.
We will begin the pops season with two concerts featuring the music of John Williams on Sept. 19 and 20. We have to offer both Thursday and Friday nights as we realized early on that both nights would probably be sold out. And, actually, many people prefer to attend on a Thursday evening as it is more convenient for their schedules. The music on the concert will range from "Star Wars" to "Harry Potter," and from "E.T." to "Close Encounters."
The same is true for our final pops offering of the season. We will perform the music of "West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein in concert, with soloists, chorus and full orchestra on both Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15.
In the middle of our pops season, we will be offering three (count 'em, THREE!) Holiday Pops concerts on Dec. 11, 12 and 13. Even when we were at the Star Plaza Theatre, these concerts were always sold out, so you will want to get your tickets early for one of these beautiful holiday evenings.
In our classical concerts for this season, we will certainly be celebrating the 250th birthday of Ludwig! Ludwig van Beethoven! On our March 6 concert we will performing his most famous work and perhaps the most famous work in all of classical music: Beethoven’s 5th Symphony. On the same concert we are going to perform one of the pieces that you ask for most — Vivaldi’s "Four Seasons," featuring our own concertmaster Michele Lekas. Rachmaninoff also seems to be a favorite of yours as you talk to me after concerts, and therefore, the Rachmaninoff First Piano Concerti will round out this blockbuster program with pianist Yama Reznik.
"Carmina Burana," the wild and intoxicating piece that it is, will be the centerpiece of our April 3 classical program with guest vocalists, full chorus and a monster-sized orchestra!
Our education concerts for the children will take place on the mornings of Oct. 8 and 10 and will focus on the history of America's landing on the moon 50 years ago in 1969. We will certainly focus on the orchestra and the instruments of the orchestra for the children, but we also want to talk about the science, engineering and industry behind all that it took for this greatest voyage in the history of mankind.
We hope that you will join us for an important season in the legacy of our orchestra.
The musicians are first class and this year they will have a chance again to play all their concerts in one, first class concert hall!
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents its 78th season. Tickets and subscriptions are available now. Subscriptions receive a 5% discount if made before Aug. 23. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at www.nisorchestra.org or by calling the symphony box office at 219-836-0525, ext. 200.