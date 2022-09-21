IN TUNE: The orchestra's fall season is on its way

Hello friends. Happy autumn to you all.

It was wonderful to see so many of you at the summer concerts and to greet you, hear your comments, and listen to your requests.

This coming season, we have some FANTASTIC programs to offer you that are totally in line with what you have been asking me for.

Our season begins with a concert production of a quintessential American musical, "West Side Story." This is a new version of the great Broadway musical created by the Leonard Bernstein foundation. All of the Sharks and the Jets will be on stage with the orchestra - and all of the ultra-romantic music of "Maria," "Tonight," "One Hand One Heart," "I Feel Pretty" and "Somewhere"is there.

However, since this is our American "Romeo and Juliet," there is the jazz of Cool and the New York West Side violence of Rumble. We have two concerts in Crown Point and a special concert at Valaparaiso High School.

In December, we happily have our Symphony Chorus back with us after the interim of Covid pause. Once again, I have tried to program the pieces that you have asked for most. Therefore, we will share with you "Hark The Herald Angels," "O Come All Ye Faithful," "The Lord's Prayer" and also an African praise song, a Caribbean praise song and lots of joyous, fun things like "Jingle Bells." This concert has been a strong family and community tradition in Northwest Indiana and many of you have said to me many times in the past, "our holidays do not begin until we come to this concert!"

(Also our Symphony will perform a Salute to Veterans on Nov. 13 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster.)

We have so many fantastic Hispanic and Latino folks in Northwest Indiana and we want to celebrate their culture, their history and their music more and more. For Cinco de Mayo, our concert will include music from Spain, Mexico, Brazil and Cuba on the first half and the orchestra will be joined by Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas on the second half. What is extra special is that the leader of this group, Erik Ramirez, hails from East Chicago and therefore it will be a homecoming for him, his family and friends at these performances. Please note that the performance dates for these concerts have been moved from April 27 and 28 to May 4 and 5.

Our final concerts of the season are chock full of movie pieces that we have never been able to obtain in the past. Pieces like The Avengers, Young Frankenstein, El Cid, Lord of the Rings and James Bond's Dr. No are some of the Hollywood compositions we now have to offer you. Additionally, we have music from the superstar composer Erich Korgold, the creator of swashbuckling pirate moves like "Captain Blood" performed by a super talented 16-year-old violinist Esme Kim.

I look forward to sharing these evenings with you and greeting each of you after the concerts are at our new, upgraded and fun COOKIES WITH KIRK!

FYI: The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 81st Season with "West Side Story" in concert, Oct. 13 and 14 at Living Hope Church in Crown Point and Oct. 15 at Valparaiso High School. The Symphony Chorus returns to help celebrate the annual Holiday Pops on Dec. 7, 8 and 9. Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas will help celebrate Cinco de Mayo on May 4 and 5. Our season concludes with Movie Magic June 8 and 9. All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft Street, Merrillville/Crown Point (unless otherwise stated). Tickets range from $40 - $75, with student tickets at $10. Subscriptions are also available at a 5% discount. Our Chorus will also perform a Salute to Veterans, Nov. 13 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster. Seating is General Admission, $25. For tickets or more information visit nisorchestra.org.