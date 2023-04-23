“Dear Jill,

I have a question. I shop at a store that is constantly having sales set up like this: If you buy one item, it is $5.79. But if you buy two of the same items, the price is $6 for two. If I don't need two, I usually buy two anyway because it is only a few cents more to get both. Why do stores do this though?

~Josh T.”

A: There are several reasons a store might incentivize buying two of the same item versus one. Impulse shoppers who aren’t terribly price-conscious might buy just one item, and the store makes a higher profit on this sale.

The store may also have an additional promotion placed on the product to incentivize the sale. A temporary price reduction is a promotional offer that’s partially funded by the brand itself to boost sales. This allows the store to sell the item at a lower-than-normal price because the price difference is subsidized by the manufacturer. It’s worth noting that brands’ promotional strategies aren’t simply to sell an item for the highest profit margin possible. At times, they may want to increase the number of units sold and selling 2-for-$6 is a great way to encourage that. Plus, the brand also has twice the number of items entering a consumer’s household. When someone begins using or consuming a product regularly, having more purchased in a single trip also raises the probability that the consumer might become loyal to the product and purchase it again in the future.

If you’re able to pair a coupon with a multiple-item sale such as this, you can really increase your savings as well. A $1-off-2 coupon paired with this sale will drop each item’s price to $2.50.

The only dilemma you might have is if you want a single item and only have a coupon for one. Let’s use the reader’s same example with an item being $5.79 for one, or $6 for two. If I have a coupon for .75 off one item, I need to decide if it’s worth paying $5.04 for one, or $5.25 for two. I would still argue that if you use both, you’re better off in this instance buying two with one coupon.

Why don't stores automatically load all the e-coupons onto your shopper's card for you? I don't always remember to look at the store app before I shop and sometimes, I buy things that I wasn't expecting to. Later I see there was a coupon for it, and then I have to go back to the store and have them re-ring my item to get the savings. I feel like this is a ploy by the stores to keep you from saving as much.

~Ellen S.”

A: It’s typically not the store who wants to prevent shoppers from loading all the available e-coupons – it’s the manufacturer. Brands want shoppers to seek out the discounts that appeal to them, then choose to use them. This is true whether the offer is a paper coupon that must be cut off a page, or an electronic coupon which must be tapped to load.

While it seems that it would be easier if you could load all discounts with one touch, one coupon distributor sued an app that auto selected all available discounts for shoppers. Coupons.com’s terms of use forbids consumers from using automatic processes to select coupon offers. Coupons.com won this lawsuit, stating that the consumer’s process of selecting coupons “allows manufacturers and retailers to benefit from consumer attention and interaction.”

Additionally, manufacturers pay apps, like Coupons.com, for every coupon a user selects – whether they use the offer in the store or not. Automatically selecting all offers certainly benefited the shoppers, but it cost brands additional money – brands that the shoppers may have had little to no interest in.

When shoppers seek out individual discounts, manufacturers pay for the offers these shoppers actually select and use, which allows them to better plan promotional budgets too.