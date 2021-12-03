Rescuing Ourselves column: Coping without live music

Just a few days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down public life as we knew it, I saw musician Howard Jones perform within the intimate confines of The Acorn theater in Three Oaks, Michigan.
Two weeks earlier, I had seen Roger Hodgson, of Supertramp fame, at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
Sadly, I have not been to a concert or any other public show since.
I know that many bands are back on the road and at least a few notable rock icons have made headlines by dissing science in arguing for the value of live music. Some musicians have attempted to be more responsible by requiring proof of negative COVID tests for concert attendance.
While I agree wholeheartedly that live music cannot be replaced and there have been several shows I would love to have seen over these past 20 months, I am not yet comfortable risking my health for a few hours of entertainment.
This saddens me because music has been a big part of my life and particularly live music ever since my big-hearted father agreed to take my 14-year-old self to my first rock concert back in January 1978 — Rush at the Hammond Civic Center.
That night changed my life and kicked off a lifetime of concert going that included most of the bands now labeled as classic rock, more than a decade of schlepping around following the Grateful Dead (the real band, with Jerry Garcia) and shows featuring more recent talent.
I have checked out some of the live-streaming concerts, which some bands have experimented with as a safe alternative to packing into a crowded theater with a dangerous airborne virus potentially hijacking the fun. But I lose interest pretty quickly without the high-quality audio and shared energy of an in-person show.
So where does that leave me in my efforts to stay as mentally and physically healthy as possible during the ongoing and worsening pandemic?
I always have recorded music. But I have to say, I listen to it less these days and find that the social limitations posed by COVID have forced me to re-evaluate and change my behaviors.
I now spend more time volunteering at the Michiana Humane Society, where contact with other people is kept at a minimum and there is no fear of getting sick by hanging out with the dogs, cats and critters so eager to see a visitor.
I also spend more time with a smaller number of vaccinated family members and friends, which has been a great way to maintain balance and health in my life.
But I am somewhat surprised and pleased to discover how much more at peace I am these days to just be at home, even if alone. As the world began to open up somewhat this past summer before the surge in the virus in recent months, I was not as eager as others to get back to "life as usual."
I am liking my fresh take on life and being more selective about my priorities. Maybe some of this is just age, but it feels right.
Until next time, best wishes in finding ways to Rescue Ourselves.
The opinions are the writer's. He can be reached at bob.kasarda@nwi.com or 219-548-4345.