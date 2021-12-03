Rescuing Ourselves column: Coping without live music

I have checked out some of the live-streaming concerts, which some bands have experimented with as a safe alternative to packing into a crowded theater with a dangerous airborne virus potentially hijacking the fun. But I lose interest pretty quickly without the high-quality audio and shared energy of an in-person show.

So where does that leave me in my efforts to stay as mentally and physically healthy as possible during the ongoing and worsening pandemic?

I always have recorded music. But I have to say, I listen to it less these days and find that the social limitations posed by COVID have forced me to re-evaluate and change my behaviors.

I now spend more time volunteering at the Michiana Humane Society, where contact with other people is kept at a minimum and there is no fear of getting sick by hanging out with the dogs, cats and critters so eager to see a visitor.

I also spend more time with a smaller number of vaccinated family members and friends, which has been a great way to maintain balance and health in my life.