Rescuing Ourselves column: Exercising safely at home

It's here — the time of the year I used to dread when I swam regularly at a local YMCA.

The lanes in the pool would go from nearly empty to full overnight with all those renewing their exercise goals for the new year.

This enthusiasm would typically wane within a month or so and the pool and other areas of the gym would return to more manageable capacities by the end of winter.

I stopped going to the YMCA well before COVID made the use of such public exercise facilities too risky in my opinion. Instead, I began exercising at home using several of the training programs available for free on YouTube.

Others have told me they can't imaging sticking with a regular exercise program at home and on their own. But I have no problem and enjoy the convenience of working out when I want, without a drive and without the risk of being thwarted by overcrowded facilities.

I fortunately developed some self-discipline with exercise while swimming competitively in high school. Nothing like mandatory 6 a.m. and afternoon workouts in a cold pool of water during the frigid winter months to overcome laziness and develop healthy exercise habits.