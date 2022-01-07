Rescuing Ourselves column: Exercising safely at home

It's here — the time of the year I used to dread when I swam regularly at a local YMCA.
The lanes in the pool would go from nearly empty to full overnight with all those renewing their exercise goals for the new year.
This enthusiasm would typically wane within a month or so and the pool and other areas of the gym would return to more manageable capacities by the end of winter.
I stopped going to the YMCA well before COVID made the use of such public exercise facilities too risky in my opinion. Instead, I began exercising at home using several of the training programs available for free on YouTube.
Others have told me they can't imaging sticking with a regular exercise program at home and on their own. But I have no problem and enjoy the convenience of working out when I want, without a drive and without the risk of being thwarted by overcrowded facilities.
I fortunately developed some self-discipline with exercise while swimming competitively in high school. Nothing like mandatory 6 a.m. and afternoon workouts in a cold pool of water during the frigid winter months to overcome laziness and develop healthy exercise habits.
But I think anyone can develop such a routine and I suspect that if approached reasonably, the convenience would help maintain enthusiasm throughout the year. No need to worry about what you are wearing, what faces you make while straining and best of all, no monthly fees or annual commitment that could wind up going unused.
My exercise routine now involves half-hour high-intensity interval and dumbbell training sessions led by free trainers I find on YouTube. HIIT is a great way to get the most out of a relatively short period of exercise, while the use of dumbbells are great for any age, but especially for those of us trying to maintain health as we age.
"Done regularly, strength training builds bone and muscle and helps to preserve strength, independence, and energy," according to an online guide provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Strength training can help stave off or ease symptoms of many diseases and chronic conditions including arthritis, diabetes, osteoporosis, heart disease, obesity and back pain, the CDC says.
There is also indication that improved health provides a better defense against the symptoms of COVID-19 that we seem to be stuck with for at least the foreseeable future.
"Strength training, when done with regular aerobic exercise, can also have a major effect on a person's mental and emotional health," according to the CDC.
The CDC guide provides tips on how to get an exercise program going and how to stick with it.
The first step is just that, the first step.
Until next time, best wishes in finding ways to Rescue Ourselves.
The opinions are the writer's. He can be reached at bob.kasarda@nwi.com or 219-548-4345.