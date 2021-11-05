Rescuing Ourselves column: Finding your zen

The aim of this monthly column is to explore ways of staying as balanced, grounded and as healthy as possible during these increasingly volatile times.
After spending the first two months sharing the benefits of helping others through volunteering, and living and eating our way through a more peaceful existence with a vegan lifestyle, I hesitantly turn to psychological and spiritual health through meditation.
This has been a major driver in my life, though one I don't typically talk much about because of my experiences with so many religious folks, who while perhaps well meaning, have completely turned me off with their claims of having the absolute truth that is at odds with others making the same claim of infallibility.
So let me be clear right upfront — I don't have any solid answers in this realm, don't think there is just one way and don't know what is best for you. What I do have is more than 35 years exploring various forms of meditation and traditions seriously enough to be committed to a twice-daily practice and regular silent retreat periods ranging from a week up to 21 days.
Those who know me and find themselves shaking their head in disbelief considering my many shortcomings, I offer the memory of a comic I once saw. A meditator was sitting in front of a group of friends urging them to imagine what he would be like if he didn't meditate. That's me. I can't imagine.
I grew up Catholic and while I now see how it helped me build a solid structure of morals and awe, I fled when I could in late high school due to the churchiness and intolerance I experienced at the time.
My father was a meditator, which helped fuel my interest early on in something deeper and I soon found myself absorbed in the few books and Eastern practices available at the time. I found myself hanging out both in person and/or print with such pioneers in this area as Ram Dass, Stephen Levine and then Tibetan Buddhists, who were forced to flee their homeland.
I later began sitting in various Zen traditions and was fortunate enough to attend several retreats led by Vietnamese Zen Master, prolific author and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Thich Nhat Hanh.
I found a shared centering in all these practices that transcended any differences at the surface and it helped combat my seemingly inherent struggle with anxiety and my constant questioning about the purpose of life and fears of what happens at death.
But all along the way, I could not get beyond my Catholic upbringing. So at the advice of Thich Nhat Hanh and others who are sincerely more interested in helping than building numbers, I explored the rich, though mostly out-of-sight contemplative tradition in Christianity through the World Community for Christian Meditation, Center for Action and Contemplation and Contemplative Outreach.
I now do Centering Prayer twice daily, work with a spiritual director versed in this and Eastern traditions, and focus most of my readings on various contemplative traditions and the lives of those who have kept them alive.
While the dogmatic versions of each of the major religious traditions continue to drive people away and rightly so based on their fruits, there does seem to be an increasing interest in the less evangelical and more mystical, yet practical and helpful contemplative offerings.
I have included links here to some of the various traditions I have explored. A simple web search can offer even more options if it appeals to you.
Until next time, best wishes in finding ways to Rescue Ourselves.
