Rescuing Ourselves column: Finding your zen

Those who know me and find themselves shaking their head in disbelief considering my many shortcomings, I offer the memory of a comic I once saw. A meditator was sitting in front of a group of friends urging them to imagine what he would be like if he didn't meditate. That's me. I can't imagine.

I grew up Catholic and while I now see how it helped me build a solid structure of morals and awe, I fled when I could in late high school due to the churchiness and intolerance I experienced at the time.

My father was a meditator, which helped fuel my interest early on in something deeper and I soon found myself absorbed in the few books and Eastern practices available at the time. I found myself hanging out both in person and/or print with such pioneers in this area as Ram Dass, Stephen Levine and then Tibetan Buddhists, who were forced to flee their homeland.

I later began sitting in various Zen traditions and was fortunate enough to attend several retreats led by Vietnamese Zen Master, prolific author and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Thich Nhat Hanh.