Rescuing Ourselves column: Love of reading

One of my fondest memories from childhood is being dropped off by my parents at the Kennedy Public Library along Broadway in Gary.

I vividly remember the thrill of pulling open the heavy smoked-glass doors and walking into the quiet world of wonder contained on the shelves of then-plastic-covered books inside.

Sometimes I would set out on a specific search using the card catalog back when it was made of actual paper cards. Other times I would just wander through the narrow aisles pulling books at random and literally discovering worlds that were new to me.

There were also those special days when the mobile library vehicle would roll through our Glen Park neighborhood in Gary and treat us not only to a fresh selection of new books, but also a rare-for-then air-conditioned break from the hot summer days.

This love of reading and discovery remains key to my life, despite a general decline in the number of books now being read nationwide.

A Gallup poll conducted in December found that Americans say they read an average of 12.6 books during the past year, which was a smaller number than had measured in any prior survey dating back to 1990.

"U.S. adults are reading roughly two or three fewer books per year than they did between 2001 and 2016," the poll found.

But interestingly, the decline in book reading is mostly a result of how many books readers are reading, as opposed to fewer Americans reading any books.

"The reasons for the decline in book reading are unclear, with Americans perhaps finding other ways to entertain themselves," Gallup concluded. "It is uncertain whether concerns about COVID or COVID-related restrictions are leading to a decline in visits to libraries or bookstores, similar to the documented declines in air travel and movie theater attendance Gallup found in the same poll. However, unlike those activities, for reading, Americans can order books or download electronic books or audiobooks without leaving their homes."

Reading is among my top comforts and joys in life. I primarily read nonfiction these days, in part because of all the bad fiction out there, but also because I love to learn.

I am particularly drawn to autobiographies and biographers of musicians, artists, spiritual figures and others who have stepped outside the norm and charted new territories.

Never has it been easier to search out such books. Where I used to have to spend hours exploring library shelves or ordering from bookstores, I now do speedy searches on sites such as Amazon and AddAll, the latter of which is great for seeking out affordable copies of used books.

I still love visiting libraries and have cards for two different local public libraries for which I qualify.

I also recently came across the hoopla app, which allows anyone with a qualifying library card to borrow virtual books and audio books. I much prefer to read paper copies of books, but have enjoyed listening to audiobooks while driving.

Whatever form is preferred, I can't say enough about the joys and benefits of reading books and encourage it as yet another way of staying healthy and informed.

Until next time, best wishes in finding ways to Rescue Ourselves.

The opinions are the writer's. He can be reached at bob.kasarda@nwi.com or 219-548-4345.

