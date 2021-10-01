Rescuing Ourselves column: Loving all animals, not just dogs and cats

I shared in my first two monthly columns my love of dog rescue work and the many long hours I have dedicated toward it over the past eight and a half years.
But my love of animals does not end with dogs and cats because I see no difference between them and all other animals, other than the way each particular culture decides to label them.
Cows often are seen as food and sources of dairy products in our culture, while seen as sacred and protected elsewhere.
Likewise, most of us opt to love and protect dogs here in the United States and are horrified to learn other cultures see them as food.
Stop for a moment and ask yourself what is the reason we believe our choices in labeling animals as food or companions are better than other cultures. If you are honest with yourself, you will admit it comes down to nothing more than the way the majority agrees (or has been conditioned) to think about each particular animal.
Some lives we value and even love, while others we choose to turn our backs on and ignore the horrors they go through to wind up disguised on our plates as food.
Psychologist, writer and international speaker Melanie Joy calls this carnism.
"Carnism is a dominant belief system," according to the author of the book, "Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, and Wear Cows: An Introduction to Carnism."
"This means that it’s so widespread that its principles and practices are considered common sense, 'the way things are,' rather than a set of widely held opinions," Joy said. "Carnistic bias therefore remains unseen. For example, most people aren’t aware that when they study nutrition, they actually study carnistic nutrition."
She goes on to say, "Carnism runs counter to core human values, such as compassion and justice. Most people wouldn’t willingly violate these values and support unnecessary violence toward other sentient beings. Therefore, carnism — like other oppressive systems, such as patriarchy and racism — uses a set of psychological defense mechanisms that distort our thoughts and block our natural empathy, so that we act against our values without fully realizing what we’re doing. In other words, carnism conditions us not to think and feel."
I came to this understanding long before Joy wrote her book and became vegetarian shortly after graduating from college in 1986. I then became vegan several years later once I realized that cows don't produce milk because they are cows, but because they are mothers, who suffer horrors along with their babies.
The "common sense" beliefs about the necessity of animal products in my diet described by Joy initially caused me concern about my health when opting to go vegan. But I quickly found that contrary to popular, yet inaccurate beliefs about the necessity of meat, eggs and dairy, my health improved greatly rather than faltering when I went vegan.
Now at 58, I have so far dodged the need for blood pressure, cholesterol or any other such popular medications and can honestly say I have as much, if not more energy than when I was half this age or less. I do HIT and weight exercises a few times each week and have no problem keeping up with some pretty strong and high energy dogs available for adoption at the Michiana Humane Society.
But improved health is not my primary reason for being a vegan. I see it as a gift for doing all I can to alleviate the suffering of all animals, not just dogs, cats and others we in our culture choose to label as companions.
Want to learn more about a vegan diet/lifestyle? It's really much easier than you may think and will bring many more options to your dinner plate than standard meat-centered meals.
A simple online search will reveal all you need know, but a great place to start is the American Vegan Society.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out to me my email.
Until next time, best wishes in finding ways to Rescue Ourselves.
The opinions are the writer's. He can be reached at bob.kasarda@nwi.com or 219-548-4345.