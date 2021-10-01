Rescuing Ourselves column: Loving all animals, not just dogs and cats

I shared in my first two monthly columns my love of dog rescue work and the many long hours I have dedicated toward it over the past eight and a half years.

But my love of animals does not end with dogs and cats because I see no difference between them and all other animals, other than the way each particular culture decides to label them.

Cows often are seen as food and sources of dairy products in our culture, while seen as sacred and protected elsewhere.

Likewise, most of us opt to love and protect dogs here in the United States and are horrified to learn other cultures see them as food.

Stop for a moment and ask yourself what is the reason we believe our choices in labeling animals as food or companions are better than other cultures. If you are honest with yourself, you will admit it comes down to nothing more than the way the majority agrees (or has been conditioned) to think about each particular animal.

Some lives we value and even love, while others we choose to turn our backs on and ignore the horrors they go through to wind up disguised on our plates as food.

Psychologist, writer and international speaker Melanie Joy calls this carnism.