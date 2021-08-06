 Skip to main content
Rescuing Ourselves column: My explorations in finding balance
After more than eight years of working with thousands of rescue dogs, I am still thrilled each time I walk into the shelter and find a new face staring back at me through the kennel gate.

Large, small, long- or short-haired, doesn't matter to me.

I waste no time introducing myself and starting the exciting process of figuring out what makes each particular dog tick.

Are they players? Do they like to snuggle? Are they fans of other dogs or are they going to prefer to be the sole focus of love in their new homes?

But nothing captures my heart so much as a scared dog, who does not rush forward to meet me. They are often pressed into a far corner of the kennel trying their best to keep as much distance as possible and sometimes even giving a low warning growl or timid bark.

While too many, even in the world of rescue, incorrectly interpret these signs as a dog not worth saving, I have learned that most of these dogs just need some time, the right approach, and mostly love and care they may never have received or had enjoyed in a home they abruptly lost, often due to no cause of their own.

I share all of this as a way of introducing my new column, which will focus not just on my experiences with dog rescue, but also on what I have gained in general from more than three decades of volunteering, being a vegan, exploring various forms of mediation and seeking out other ways of bringing much-needed balance to my often-chaotic life as a local journalist for the past 35 years.

In addition to the pressures of daily deadlines that have only ramped up in the online world of instant notifications, my work as a journalist has left me swinging between the extremes of long government meetings, and chaotic and tragic emergencies and crimes scenes that often result in dispiriting court cases and trials.

This, all while watching the vitally important traditional print media industry lose significant ground to unreliable, inaccurate and often intentionally biased sources online and on the airwaves.

While doing my best to uphold the fairest values of journalism that I know during these difficult times, I have found it absolutely necessary to pursue a wider view of life by seeking out and contributing my own good to this troubled world in ways both personal and shared.

It is not my intention to suggest that anyone follow in my footsteps. One thing I have learned is that life is not a one-size-fits-all affair. There is great beauty and necessity in variety and differences, which for some reason has lost favor in our current culture.

What I do hope is that sharing my experiences will plant seeds to encourage others to explore ways of bringing greater balance to their lives and then paying that forward, particularly during these difficult times of the pandemic.

I would love to hear from you along the way about what I write and your own experiences that go beyond my own. I am sure such a dialogue can enrich us all.

Bob Kasarda's column will appear each month in the Health & Fitness section of The Times and at nwi.com

About this column

This is the first in what will be a monthly column where I share ways I have found to bring balance to my often chaotic life as a journalist. I hope to hear your reactions along the way, as well as the creative ways you have found to maintain the center in your own busy lives. 

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

