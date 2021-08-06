Rescuing Ourselves column: My explorations in finding balance

After more than eight years of working with thousands of rescue dogs, I am still thrilled each time I walk into the shelter and find a new face staring back at me through the kennel gate.

Large, small, long- or short-haired, doesn't matter to me.

I waste no time introducing myself and starting the exciting process of figuring out what makes each particular dog tick.

Are they players? Do they like to snuggle? Are they fans of other dogs or are they going to prefer to be the sole focus of love in their new homes?

But nothing captures my heart so much as a scared dog, who does not rush forward to meet me. They are often pressed into a far corner of the kennel trying their best to keep as much distance as possible and sometimes even giving a low warning growl or timid bark.

While too many, even in the world of rescue, incorrectly interpret these signs as a dog not worth saving, I have learned that most of these dogs just need some time, the right approach, and mostly love and care they may never have received or had enjoyed in a home they abruptly lost, often due to no cause of their own.