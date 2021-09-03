Rescuing Ourselves column: The priceless act of volunteering

I feel like I have come full circle in my volunteer efforts. I was not allowed to have dogs growing up, though loved them. So here I am, looking at the autumn of my life, and I have as many dogs in my life as I can make time. And am I making up for lost time!

The folks at the Michiana Humane Society are truly unique in that they do all they can to help all adoptable dogs. I am given the chance to work with dogs who are scared and shut down after being rescued from some pretty bad situations, or losing the homes and people they have grown to love.

To be part of this transformation and watch dog after dog (and cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, rats, etc.) go off to their forever homes is as rewarding and heartwarming as anything I have done in my life.

What a gift to be allowed to get so much in return for such a modest offering of help.

I am already beyond the average volunteer age of 54 and can assure you I will be donating my time as long as I am able. It is my hope that you, too, will find your area of passion and/or calling and lend a hand where needed.

"As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others." — actress/humanitarian Audrey Hepburn

The opinions are the writer's.

