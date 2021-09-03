Rescuing Ourselves column: The priceless act of volunteering

I began volunteering shortly after graduating from college in 1986.
At the time, curbside recycling was not yet a thing across the Region. Thus I joined a local group of eco warriors, who got up early each Saturday to meet outside a smelly garbage disposal site in Chesterton to unload recyclables dropped off by some pretty forward-thinking people.
I was hooked. The feeling of doing good for the sake of doing good filled me deeply and just felt like the right thing to do.
This inner drive to make the world a little better place led me to a career in journalism and has kept me here, despite some pretty intense challenges.
But it is something altogether different to give for no compensation and little, if any, recognition.
"Volunteerism improves health by strengthening the body, improving mood, and lessening stress in participants," according to the online VolunteerHub.
I often tell others that I never get tired of spending time at the Michiana Humane Society in Michigan City, where I currently volunteer. I always look forward to going, which is often several days a week or more, depending on the need. And I always leave more refreshed and less stressed than when I arrived.
Yet only one out of four people in this country volunteer, according to a study done by the Corporation for National & Community Service.
How can this be, I often wonder.
My volunteer efforts shifted in 1990 as the HIV/AIDS epidemic arrived in the Region. This wave scared me as a young person and my instinct was to run toward it rather than away.
I sided up with a wonderful woman in Chesterton, who was providing care throughout the Region in the way of a support group, 24-hour hotline and education. I dove in, became educated through the state, and when she relocated, I took over and undertook some of the most intense and fulfilling experiences of my life.
When professionals stepped in to take over more of this care, I moved on to spend the next 11 years as a hospice volunteer, primarily sitting with patients in their homes to give caregivers a much-needed break. I was also part of a team that helped get a teen grief group off the ground.
"Individuals between the ages of 35 and 54 are the most likely to volunteer their time, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics," VolunteerHub says.
Well I am now 58 and have spent the last eight years volunteering in dog rescue, discovering my passion for helping these poor, homeless creatures find some comfort, joy and renewed trust while waiting for their new lives in forever homes.
I feel like I have come full circle in my volunteer efforts. I was not allowed to have dogs growing up, though loved them. So here I am, looking at the autumn of my life, and I have as many dogs in my life as I can make time. And am I making up for lost time!
The folks at the Michiana Humane Society are truly unique in that they do all they can to help all adoptable dogs. I am given the chance to work with dogs who are scared and shut down after being rescued from some pretty bad situations, or losing the homes and people they have grown to love.
To be part of this transformation and watch dog after dog (and cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, rats, etc.) go off to their forever homes is as rewarding and heartwarming as anything I have done in my life.
What a gift to be allowed to get so much in return for such a modest offering of help.
I am already beyond the average volunteer age of 54 and can assure you I will be donating my time as long as I am able. It is my hope that you, too, will find your area of passion and/or calling and lend a hand where needed.
"As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others." — actress/humanitarian Audrey Hepburn
The opinions are the writer's.