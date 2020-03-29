Combating cabin fever with scenic walks

Wanderlust is real. More real now than ever. I am among many in the country who had plans of travel squashed by the coronavirus outbreak. There was some work-related travel that I was looking forward to and a little getaway with the kids during spring break - the last spring break before one of my boys graduates high school.

As I keep connected with the world through social media while we are strongly encouraged to stay home to help flatten the curve in the spread of the virus, I see others who have canceled family spring break vacations to tropical places, long-awaited anniversary trips overseas and road trips across the country.

Is it an inconvenience? Sure. Is it necessary in this critical and dire time? Definitely. In the grand scheme of things, canceling a leisure excursion is nothing. We could gripe and complain about little things, but really we should be extremely grateful if we’re able to come out of this with ourselves and those we love healthy.