Combating cabin fever with scenic walks

Wanderlust is real. More real now than ever. I am among many in the country who had plans of travel squashed by the coronavirus outbreak. There was some work-related travel that I was looking forward to and a little getaway with the kids during spring break - the last spring break before one of my boys graduates high school.
As I keep connected with the world through social media while we are strongly encouraged to stay home to help flatten the curve in the spread of the virus, I see others who have canceled family spring break vacations to tropical places, long-awaited anniversary trips overseas and road trips across the country.
Is it an inconvenience? Sure. Is it necessary in this critical and dire time? Definitely. In the grand scheme of things, canceling a leisure excursion is nothing. We could gripe and complain about little things, but really we should be extremely grateful if we’re able to come out of this with ourselves and those we love healthy.
Ironically, I spend a lot of time at home inside the walls of my home. As a freelance writer, I’m sometimes out on assignments, heading out to take photos or traveling to experience places to write about. But then I’m back at home on my computer working from home. So, living in yoga pants while my car sits parked in the same spot for three consecutive days isn’t all that unusual for me. Yet, now that we’re not supposed to go anywhere, I feel antsy. I’ve combatted that cabin fever by getting out for walks as often as I can in some scenic spots not far from home.
Although we have been ordered to stay at home, we’re permitted to head out for necessities and also for physical exercise in the outdooors. There are some parks across the county that have closed, and visiting playgrounds and hanging on the monkey bars is a no-no, but if you can find a wide-open space where you’re not touching anything and no one is within six-feet, it’s a great way to clear your mind and de-stress — and bonus points if there’s something pretty to look at.
My recent walks have taken me to the lakefront in Whiting, the Cook County Forest Preserves and a local country club. I’ve taken my camera or phone along to capture things I may not have noticed in a busier time - icicles hanging on railings, a blue heron resting in a pond, snow-covered branches, fluffy clouds in a pink sky. This pause in our regular lives has revealed a lot of positives.
