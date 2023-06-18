Last week, I began tackling the issue of living well on less, particularly when rent and household expenses encompass half of one’s take-home pay. In my previous column, I stressed the importance of replacing food and beverage habits with at-home options. Whether it’s grabbing a coffee on the way to work or calling in a take-out order because you’ve had a long day, changes to these small habits can save you significant amounts of money at the end of each month.

Now, let’s explore some other areas to save money too. Incredibly, subscriptions to apps and media services have become an enormous monthly expense for many people. Multiple subscriptions that may seem inexpensive at only $5, $10, or $20 per month can quickly add up. In fact, according to C+R Research, the average monthly spending on subscriptions, per consumer, is $219! Wouldn’t you like an extra $2600 back in your budget each year?

It’s worth taking a closer look at your credit card statement to see exactly what, and how many, subscriptions you’re paying for. Because so many of these automatically bill month-to-month, you may not realize how many you might be paying for, yet not utilizing.

Entertainment and streaming media are two areas where you might be experiencing “app overload.” Especially when finances are strained, we do need to build in some allowances for entertainment into our lives, but the good news is that there are also less expensive options than paying for multiple avenues and channels of streaming entertainment.

Many people will drop cable or satellite television services in favor of paying for individual channel subscriptions. If your watchlist is less expensive this way, it’s a great way to save money! However, I’ve got another tip for you that you might not have thought of. Have you looked into utilizing an over-the-air television antenna? It may seem like an old-school solution, but many people don’t realize just how many free digital channels are available with a simple antenna.

While a rooftop antenna will usually work best, I’ve had remarkable luck with the smaller, plastic wall-style antennas that stick to an exterior wall or window behind the television. They’re inexpensive – around $20 each – and depending on where you live, you may be able to pick up a surprising number of free television channels with them. In the Chicago suburbs where I live, I’m able to pick up more than 90 free television stations with my antenna, and unlike the antenna television of the past, these are high-definition digital channels.

In addition to the local, major network channels, I get multiple free movie channels, home improvement channels, classic television show channels and entire networks devoted to history, arts, travel, true crime and other genres. I cannot emphasize enough how much free television our family watches with an antenna. While we have a few streaming subscriptions as well, the majority of what we watch each day is free, over-the-air content.

Switching gears a bit – let’s talk about shopping! Whether you’re looking to dress up your living space or dress yourself, clearance shopping and thrift stores are great ways to save money and still enjoy getting new or new-to-you things for your living space and wardrobe. Embracing the hunt-and-chase aspect of shopping the deals is part of the fun! Plus, if you’re the kind of person who’s looking to decorate around a certain trend or style, (which many people take cues from social media for) you might just find the perfect end table, chair or bookshelf for your room in a secondhand store. These stores often have such quick turnover that it’s worth visiting often to scope out new inventory.

In a future column, I’ll discuss some of the ways to refinish and refurbish your furniture finds too – yet another way to save money over buying new at retail prices.

Readers, what other suggestions do you have for making life more enjoyable while on tight budget? Email your suggestions to jill@ctwfeatures.com, and I may share them in a future column.