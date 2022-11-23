Cook up some novelty with these practical, stylish, fun options

For the man who has everything, finding a holiday gift can be a challenge.

But Northwest Indiana offers many options to make this holiday memorable for husband, dad, grandfather or son. And, for those who prefer shopping online, many local retail establishments offer options as well.

Here are a few ideas to get you going:

For the nature lover

While Moriarty’s Gem Art has a variety of men’s jewelry, the Crown Point store also offers a number of minerals and fossils that nature enthusiasts will love.

“We have noticed this year that when men come into our store to pick out a special piece of jewelry for the woman in their life, they also end up looking at our mineral specimens and fossils for sale,” Jeff Moriarty said. “Many choose to purchase them for themselves.”

Options include a Canadian fossil ammolite specimen that features a “dragon skin” pattern ($499, moregems.com), a clear quartz crystal cluster from Arkansas ($155) and a pyrite cube crystal specimen ($79).

“They look great at home or in an office display, and we have some of the rarest in the Midwest,” Moriarty said.

If your man enjoys camping or spending nights outdoors, the Fire Pit Bowl ($229, bluu.com) offers the perfect place to gather without going far. Portable and powered by propane, this bowl burns clean and smokeless while giving off adequate heat.

Another option for the outdoors lover is the Huntsman Swiss Army Knife ($50, victorinox.com). This multitool pocket knife includes scissors and a wood saw, allowing you to cut through just about anything off the beaten path.

For the stylish

One of the newest watch brands offered at Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville is the ORIS Aquis Date 43.5-mm watch ($2,200, albertsjewelers.com).

“We couldn’t be more excited about it,” says Kole Rushmore of Albert’s. “This watch features a 43.5-mm stainless steel case, a stunning blue dial and comes with a 5-year warranty. It’s an incredible value for a Swiss-made timepiece.”

Dog tags are popular for guys as well, Rushmore says. The Italgem Steel Carbon Fiber Dog Tag necklace ($130) features a black stainless steel box chain.

“The steel pendant, or dog tag, has a very striking carbon fiber inlay,” he said.

Another option for the stylish adventurer or collector is the William Henry Monarch Magma Pocket Knife B05 ($1,350).

“The Monarch 'Magma' features a unique frame in ‘Twist’ Mokume Gane by Mike Sakmar,” Rushmore said. “The knife is inlaid with an eye-catching turquoise and lava rock.”

Socks are a popular holiday staple for dads, but this year, Hurdle socks ($18, hurdleapparel.com) can take the apparel to the next level. Hurdle socks are engineered with proprietary MicroGravity Matrix embedded between the fibers, which provides added cushioning and support. This breathable sock also boasts twice the blister protection.

For the collector

O’Gara and Wilson Booksellers in Chesterton is known for its used and collectible books, but it’s also a treasure trove for antiques hunters.

Among its potential gifts are antique cast iron models of cannons ($60, ogaraandwilson.com), vintage car models ($30 to $50) and a handcrafted model of a screw-cutting lathe signed by the craftsman ($395), owner Jill Wilson says. A screw-cutting lathe can cut accurate screw threads.

Rotate Watches ($195 and up, rotatewatches.com) allow you to build your own watch, creating a collectible for your wardrobe. These unique kits include parts, tools and a guide on putting together a fully mechanical watch.

For the chef

General manager Matt Bagnola says Doc’s Smokehouse in Dyer carries a few items perfect for the griller in the family.

“All of our rubs and sauces are available for purchase by the pint,” he said.

In addition to the rubs and sauces ($6 and up, docsbbq.net), the store carries six T-shirt designs ($20 and up).

“We are also launching our Winter Smoke School, a series of hands-on BBQ classes for anyone from the novice or the expert smoker,” Bagnola said.

At the class ($100 each including dinners, drinks and swag), attendees will learn tips and tricks from the pitmasters at Doc’s, he said. Registration opens online Dec. 1.

Pair these gifts with wood pellets from Bear Mountain ($18 and up, bearmountainbbq.com). Added to the grill, the wood pellets create additional flavors and aromas such as Bourbon BBQ, Hickory and Apple.

Combine with a Meatcrafters collection ($31 and up for bundles, meatcrafters.com) for the entertainer in your house. This collection includes a selection of salamis, cured meats and sausages made for charcuterie lovers, as well as other options such as steaks, pork and beef.

For the beer or liquor connoisseur

Daniel Lehnerer, owner of New Oberpfalz Brewing, has the perfect idea for a night on the town — dinner at the Griffith taproom and grabbing some bottled beer to go ($12 to $15, newoberpfalz.com).

“Our taproom has free Wi-Fi, so maybe the best gift we can offer is for people to bring their favorite guy to the brewery, sit down and sink a few Helles, crack open their laptops and plan the beer vacation trip to Germany that everyone wants,” he said. “Because that’s what everyone really wants, right?”

In addition to gift certificates for a night on the town, the brewing company also offers T-shirts ($25) and hoodies ($75) as a takeaway memento or as something to wrap with the certificate, Lehnerer said.

Personalized gifts are a great way to show you care, and when it comes to finding the right accessory for your guy’s favorite beer or liquor, Groovy Guy Gifts has several options. An engraved decanter set ($60, groovyguygifts.com) comes with a pair of personalized whiskey glasses, while a customized cigar set ($60) is perfect for cigar aficionados on the move. This gift set comes with a cigar travel case, lighter and cigar cutter.

For the man cave

If your man has a special place he likes to go to unwind, Sweet Home Indiana in St. John has just the decoration — a Bears sign made from recycled license plates ($30, sweethomeindianagifts.com).

“It’s a perfect gift for that Chicago Bears fan in your family,” owner Lora Matuska.

Whether your guy likes Marvel, DC Comics, anime, space, gaming or maps, Displates ($44, displate.com) offers a great option to personalize a man cave space. These posters mounted on metal come in a variety of sizes, finishes and frames and can be arranged as a collection under the same genre or individually.

For relaxing

Head over to Alsip Home & Nursery in Frankfort and St. John to find a selection of Duke Cannon Soap ($9 to $30) in manly scents such as campfire and fresh cut pine.

Sweet Home Indiana also carries a special twist on soap: Beer soap ($7.50). Made from beer, this bathroom staple includes scents such as Hoppy IPA and Honey Pilsner.

CircuitMess STEM kits ($120 and up, circuitmess.com) are a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Made for hobbyists or those who enjoy tech-theme builds, these kits are sure to bring back childhood memories with an 8-bit gaming system, walkie-talkie and more.

For the sports enthusiast

If you want to get a jump on the next baseball season, the Gary Southshore RailCats have ticket packages available.

“A flex plan would be a great gift,” said Ashley Nylen, manager of marketing and promotions.

Flex plans ($100, railcatsbaseball.com) include 10 vouchers good for any games during the 2023 regular season. Pair with an adjustable RailCats cap ($23) for the perfect presentation.

Gamers can now play new releases including NBA 2K23 and PGA Tour 2K23 ($60, 2k.com). Digital downloads are available, making your part of the gift giving easy. Or, head to GameStop and other shops for physical copies.