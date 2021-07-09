Crown Point woman loses nearly 100 pounds

The exercise part didn’t come easy, either, but it has become part of her lifestyle.

“I’m not going to lie. It was difficult at first as I huffed and puffed on the treadmill. There were days that my husband had to push me to go to the gym, but I did it. … My energy and confidence began to soar, and I was now the one pushing my husband to go to the gym.”

Cotner continues to attend TOPS meetings, where she’s received encouragement from other members and was featured in TOPS magazine as the member in the Region who lose the most weight in 2020. As of the 4th of July, she was weighing in 99.5 pounds lighter than she did 22 months ago.

“I've learned to set my mind to eating healthier, and I did it,” she said.

The tremendous weight loss isn’t the only thing Cotner has to celebrate. Last year she and her husband celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple have a son and a daughter and two granddaughters, ages 9 and 14, who both play soccer. The couple enjoy traveling to watch the kids compete.

Although happy with her progress, Cotner isn't done yet. She continues to lose weight gradually and has surpassed her halfway point by quite a bit. Her goal is to lose 60 more pounds.

