Crown Point woman's documentary on Cuban musician to hit local TVs this week

Little by little, Biestek and Director Ruben Gomez, began filming.

"We were filming lots of material — not so much on Eliades — in the beginning about the old troubadours, a lot of them have since died," she said. "Back then, we were getting all of this on video. We really have gold in our hand, but Ruben knew that my dream was to have an interview with Eliades Ochoa. That was the thing I really wanted to go for."

Her dream would come true a couple of years later.

"Finally one day I think during the (Trova) festival ... Eliades said to Ruben, Come on, that interview you've been asking me for, let's go,'" Biestek said.

A few years went by before talks about a documentary about Ochoa began, Biestek recalled, adding she had researched the idea previously.

The film, she said, would follow Ochoa's story from his childhood on a farm an hour and a half from Santiago de Cuba to international fame.

Biestek and Gomez approached Ochoa with the idea in 2012, but Ochoa's schedule was busy with Buena Vista Social Club tours.

Two years later, Biestek's passion project began. The documentary took five years to start to finish.