Die-hard Packers fan hopes for Hall of Fame recognition

ROLLING PRAIRIE — He lives much closer to Chicago, but George Oudhuis has a shot at entering what he views as heaven for a fan of the Green Bay Packers.

The lifelong LaPorte County resident is one of 10 people nominated for induction into the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

The 64-year old Oudhuis said he feels it’s time for his name to be called after having been nominated on three previous occasions.

“I would drop to my knees and thank God. It would be a dream,” he said.

He wants it not just for himself but for his 1-year-old granddaughter, Lily, to enjoy on trips he expects her to make to Lambeau Field.

Oudhuis said his induction would also be for his mother, Eleanor, and friends who’ve passed away since he was first nominated in 2016.

“I think they’re pulling for me up there and it’s going to happen this year,” he said.

Just one person is inducted each year into the Hall of Fame, which was established in 1999. Voting runs until the end of January at www.packers.com/fans/fan-hall-of-fame.

