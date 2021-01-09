Die-hard Packers fan hopes for Hall of Fame recognition

ROLLING PRAIRIE — He lives much closer to Chicago, but George Oudhuis has a shot at entering what he views as heaven for a fan of the Green Bay Packers.
The lifelong LaPorte County resident is one of 10 people nominated for induction into the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame.
The 64-year old Oudhuis said he feels it’s time for his name to be called after having been nominated on three previous occasions.
“I would drop to my knees and thank God. It would be a dream,” he said.
He wants it not just for himself but for his 1-year-old granddaughter, Lily, to enjoy on trips he expects her to make to Lambeau Field.
Oudhuis said his induction would also be for his mother, Eleanor, and friends who’ve passed away since he was first nominated in 2016.
“I think they’re pulling for me up there and it’s going to happen this year,” he said.
Just one person is inducted each year into the Hall of Fame, which was established in 1999. Voting runs until the end of January at www.packers.com/fans/fan-hall-of-fame.
Oudhuis said he was 9-years-old watching the defending Super Bowl champs and Chicago Bears on TV when the green and yellow of the hallowed franchise began pumping through his veins.
He didn’t make it to his first game in Green Bay until 13 years later, but going back is a religious experience now for the long time season ticket holder.
Over a dozen family members and friends join him for every game on TV in his basement, which features a Packers themed bar and wealth of Green Bay memorabilia.
His wall-to-wall collection ranges from team jerseys, lamp shades and pictures of him with players to a chunk of the home playing field nicknamed “The Frozen Tundra.”
Every inch of his man cave floor is covered by Packers carpeting.
Over the years, Oudhuis has met numerous players, including Hall of Fame quarterbacks Bart Starr and Brett Favre. He even became friends with Fred “Fuzzy” Thurston, an offensive lineman during the 1960s dynasty years.
Green Bay is like a second home for Oudhuis, who’s not just a popular figure at tailgating sessions and in bars near the stadium. He’s performed volunteer work in the community, and once was given a key to the city.
In 2013, Oudhuis was given the honor of unveiling a street named after Donald Driver, the team record holder for most yards gained by a receiver.
Oudhuis and the other nominees will be at the stadium when this year’s inductee is announced in mid-February. His name would go on a plaque listing the other fan members outside the Packers team Hall of Fame at the stadium.
“I just hope it’s my time. I have relatives in the Netherlands and they’re voting for me over there. Friends in Germany, friends in France and friends in England voting for me. My brother is in Sweden. Hopefully, they’re all voting for me there also. I need all of the votes I can get,” he said.