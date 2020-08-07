Drinking can become a problem during crisis

One of the main signs to look for in determining when use becomes overuse or abuse is how drinking is affecting various areas of a person’s life, including work and relationships.

“Unfortunately, some people believe themselves to be a functional alcoholic or deny having a problem because they get up and go to work every day,” Ramsay said. “However, this does not mean that dependence is not there.”

Situations, such as if a person needs a drink in the morning to get the day started or needs to continually drink to maintain a good feeling, can signal a dependency issue, she said.

Hiding drinking can be another important sign of an alcohol problem, says Dr. Julia Kocal, director of behavioral health and clinical psychologist with LaPorte Physicians Network.

“Women are more likely to be secret drinkers,” she said. “They have children or think it’s socially unacceptable.”

As social distancing and closures continue, Kocal says many people, especially those who are naturally outgoing, are experiencing more difficulty finding ways to socialize. They are also having more trouble accessing their usual stress-management outlets, such as going to the gym or hanging out with friends.