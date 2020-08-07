Drinking can become a problem during crisis

A new survey has found that 1 in 5 adults have kept their partner in the dark concerning the amount of alcohol they are consuming.
Health experts say this secrecy not only can cause relationship troubles, but could prevent someone from getting help in cases of suspected alcohol dependency.
The survey, conducted by ProjectKnow.com, a resource provider related to substance use and treatment, showed that 18% of participants admitted to keeping their drinking a secret from their partner during the COVID-19 lockdown and 22% admitted they had lied to their partner about the amount of alcohol they had consumed.
Mental health experts in the Region say hiding alcohol consumption from a partner and drinking more during a high stress situation can be a sign of a serious problem.
“It is absolutely a concern that people are drinking more due to COVID,” board-certified mental health counselor Samantha Ramsay said.
Ramsay, who is on staff at Behavioral Health Services of Community Healthcare System, says an increase in drinking indicates individuals are experiencing an uptick in stress, anxiety and depression, and they’re using alcohol to cope.
“Or they are drinking out of boredom rather than finding healthier alternatives,” she said.
One of the main signs to look for in determining when use becomes overuse or abuse is how drinking is affecting various areas of a person’s life, including work and relationships.
“Unfortunately, some people believe themselves to be a functional alcoholic or deny having a problem because they get up and go to work every day,” Ramsay said. “However, this does not mean that dependence is not there.”
Situations, such as if a person needs a drink in the morning to get the day started or needs to continually drink to maintain a good feeling, can signal a dependency issue, she said.
Hiding drinking can be another important sign of an alcohol problem, says Dr. Julia Kocal, director of behavioral health and clinical psychologist with LaPorte Physicians Network.
“Women are more likely to be secret drinkers,” she said. “They have children or think it’s socially unacceptable.”
As social distancing and closures continue, Kocal says many people, especially those who are naturally outgoing, are experiencing more difficulty finding ways to socialize. They are also having more trouble accessing their usual stress-management outlets, such as going to the gym or hanging out with friends.
“They are much more limited in what they can do,” she said. “People who are really extroverted, they have a higher need for social engagement. So their depression and anxiety is going to increase.”
While several factors can lead to substance dependence, Ramsay said in current circumstances, anyone who struggles with conditions like depression and anxiety may be more susceptible.
Another factor to be considered at this time is loneliness,” she said. “People are no longer able to spend as much time with friends or family or even coworkers as they did before COVID. If people are working from home, quarantined or just trying to practice safe social distancing, it can feel more like self-isolation.”
So how can a family member or friend recognize potential substance abuse in a loved one?
“The hiding and stashing of alcohol is a definite sign there is a problem,” Kocal said. “It’s important, however, to know that the reason why they’re hiding the alcohol is because they don’t want to upset their partner or spouse.”
Other red flags include lying, minimizing the amount of alcohol that is consumed, a shift in mood, the appearance of bruises or scrapes from falling while intoxicated and a change in focus or attention, she says.
“As alcoholism gets worse, they’ll lose interest in doing anything else and become more isolated, which is different than sneaking and hiding,” Kocal said.
Frequency is also something to watch, Ramsay says.
“Maybe a person is not a daily drinker, but they binge every weekend,” she said. “This could still be problematic depending on what consequences they are experiencing or ignoring.”
Catching any possible signs of a problem is critical for a better outcome, Kocal said.
“This is a disease and this progresses, so catching this earlier than later will increase the likelihood they will have a much better prognosis,” she said.
Despite COVID-19 precautions put into place, there are still many options for help.
“Treatment options are still available, which is wonderful,” Ramsay said. “There definitely have been changes in programming, such as potentially accepting fewer clients, social distancing and holding sessions by telehealth rather than in person. It is important to not give up seeking help just because things are different.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!