Dunes 52 Week Challenge encourages people to explore the Indiana Dunes year-round

Make a New Year's Resolution to see everything the Indiana Dunes have to offer.

Dig the Dunes launched a new Dunes 52 Week Challenge to encourage people to explore the sweeping diversity of the Indiana Dunes in all seasons, not just the summer when the beach beckons.

The group that runs the Trail Stop at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach hopes to keep people motivated to visit the dunes all year-round.

"I’m always trying to get people out to discover new locations in the area. I thought this would be a great way to do that. Plus, it gets them outside in the winter — getting people to the beach in the wintertime was always a huge goal for me," founder Eve Wierzbicki said. "It will also keep them active and hopefully have fun."

Challenges include the Diana Dunes Dare at West Beach, the Dunes Ridge Trail, the Three Dune Challenge at the Indiana Dunes State Park and a hike to snap three photos at a Shirley Heinze Land Trust preserve anywhere in Northwest Indiana. There's one for every week of the year.

"I came up with the list mainly by experience. I chose some of my favorite spots and things I like to do," she said. "It was tough coming up with 52 challenges, but I wanted some that would be easier than others. I didn’t want it too overwhelming, but I hope it will push boundaries for some folks."

People are encouraged to join a dedicated Dunes 52 Week Challenge Facebook group online and report on their adventures, such as snow shoeing, taking photos of shelf ice, finding a new trail, crossing the boardwalk on Trail 2 at the Indiana Dunes State Park or walking out on the pier at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.

"I’m hoping people find a place to share their experiences, to teach others about places to go and to just have a positive experience getting out and exploring the dunes," she said. "I wanted them to have fun with it and maybe even meet new people to go out hiking with."

Dig the Dunes encourages people to find a crinoid on the beach, do a Ranger-led hike at Pinhook Bog, picnic at the Cowles Bog Trail, track down three pieces of beach glass or explore the Warren Dunes in Southwest Michigan. People can complete the challenges in any order.

"The dunes offer so much. Many people in the area simply go to the beach at State Park. They have no idea how many trails and amazing things are out here. I’m always trying to educate and give people an easy way to discover all the magic that is right in our backyard," she said. "I’m hoping as the year goes on I can also share places to go (restaurants, shops, etc — before or after they do their challenge)."

For more information, visit digthedunes.com or find Dig the Dunes on Facebook or Instagram.