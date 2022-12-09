Dunes Dog Training Club offers special program for veterans in need of help

The Dunes Dog Training Club has provided dog training to Northwest Indiana residents since 1955.

And for 10 years, the Hebron club has been running a program that provides free dog training to veterans.

“Over the years we’ve had hundreds come through the program and 13 that have gone all the way to service dog level,” says Jan Koutelas, the club’s recording secretary and director of its Pets N Vets Program.

The Pets N Vets Program arose from the effects of the Iraq war at home. “We were hearing from trainees in our classes that their relatives were coming back from Iraq and were helped by their dogs,” says Koutelas.

Based on the trainees' comments, members of the Dunes Dog Training Club did some research and found that the government did not offer service dogs to military veterans. Club members knew they could fill this need. “We thought we could help veterans in the area by giving dog-training assistance,” she says.

To join the program, a veteran has to reach out to the Dunes Dog Training Club. Koutelas advises that they check out dunesdogtrainingclub.com for information about upcoming classes and then call the club at 219-996-4770.

Participants must bring their own dogs, and Koutelas says the club recommends a medium to large dog, so they can help the veteran accomplish whatever tasks they need. A small dog will have a harder time helping a veteran with PTSD keep some space in a crowd or walk through high traffic urban areas. As far as the age of the dog, Pets N Vets encourages their trainees to get a young dog to allow enough training time. On average it takes around two years to fully train a service dog in the program. “A lot of them start with a puppy,” says Koutelas.

The dogs can be trained up to three levels of certification. After six months of training, the veterans can work with their dogs toward the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen and Urban Good Citizen designations, before training for the public access "service dog" level.

According to Americans with Disabilities Act, anyone can train their own service dog. But Koutelas says programs such as Pets N Vets can be helpful, particularly with establishing a proper level of obedience in the dog and with special tasks a service dog can help a veteran. “We try to train them to the best obedience they can get to,” says Koutelas, “before following the AKC program and training the task that helps to mitigate a disability.”

A well-trained service animal can help their owners with many health problems, even heart trouble. “A dog can sense when its owner is having trouble with their heart, sometimes before they can themselves,” says Koutelas. One veteran who has trained with the Pets N Vets program has told it that his dog will "tell" him to sit down and take it easy to get his heart rate back down.

Some participants will come back and help other veterans going through the training for the first time. “It's really nice, there's a lot of camaraderie between them, because they have similar experiences and similar goals” Koutelas says. “It's not just a training, it's also a social thing for them too.”

Though Koutelas considers Pets N Vets as collaborative, it also incorporates one-on-one sessions. “We have volunteers come early in the evening and meet with veterans one-on-one to help with obedience training,” says Koutelas. This could be for a couple of weeks or months, depending on the person and dog. Once a week, Koutelas conducts a group class with the aid of a few volunteers, including club president, Sharon Sylvie.

At least six of the club's 25 members regularly work in the Pets N Vets program as instructors. “A lot of us wear different hats,” says Koutelas.

The club regularly posts information, including about donations to its : page facebook.com/dunespetsnvets. “We are always looking for donations for pets and vets,” Koutelas says.

Though all veterans are welcome, Pets N Vets focuses particularly on those who suffer from PTSD and other service-related ailments. Training is free for them with discounts up to 50% for other veterans. Most of the veterans they have helped are from the Northwest Indiana area, but Koutelas said all are welcome.