Dyer teen taking her rodeo skills to a national level

Kaitlyn Gregerson remembers as a third grader developing a crush on horses and horseback riding.
Now Gregerson, at age 17, is crushing the rodeo scene.
Gregerson is heading to Guthrie, Oklahoma, for the National High School Finals Rodeo after being crowned Illinois High School Rodeo queen and placing second in the Illinois state finals pole bending.
Prior to the National High School Finals Rodeo, Gregerson will compete in the National Little Britches Final Rodeo also to be held in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Gregerson, who admits to being very competitive, says it is the socialization and meeting friends, with like interests, that is the main draw to her rodeo competition.
Her mom, Julie Gregerson, remembers her daughter as a shy girl in middle school who tried all sorts of activities including soccer, softball and dancing.
Once her daughter got the opportunity to take riding lessons at a local stable that activity outshone all the others.
"She told me, 'I want to ride horses.' Horses were pulling her out of her shyness. She was happy," Julie Gregerson said.
Both parents, Julie and Sean Gregerson, neither of whom ride horses, say they enjoy those they have met at rodeo competitions, calling them "family friendly and very competitive."
"The rodeo is a tight community," Sean Gregerson said.
Kaitlyn, who will be a senior at Lake Central High School, also excels in her studies and qualified as a National Merit finalist.
After high school graduation next year, she has plans to go on to college, with Purdue University as one possibility.
"I'd like to become a genetic engineer," Kaitlyn said of her career choice.
She also works part-time as a dog walker, spending some four hours a day at the Berger stable where her horses, Pocket and Preacher, are housed.
"She's there all the time," Julie Gregerson said of her daughter.
Pam Berger, owner of the stable, has become a long-time friend, and her daughter, Kayla Berger, has been instrumental in Kaitlyn's training for the national rodeos, the Gregerson family said.
In addition to two horses, Kaitlyn also takes care of other family pets, including lizards.
Kaitlyn and her mom, along with Pocket and Preacher, will be heading out of the area Sunday to take part in the 2020 National Little Britches Finals Rodeo, scheduled for July 7 to 12 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
The national association was founded in 1952 as a youth rodeo organization for kids ages 5 to 18.
Kaitlyn, in that event, will compete in pole bending, barrel racing and goat tying.
Once that competition is completed, Kaitlyn and her mom will remain in the Guthrie area for the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo, which is scheduled for July 17 to 23, also at the Lazy E Arena.
The National High School Rodeo Association, based in Denver, was incorporated in 1961 to promote interest in rodeo sports among high school students.
The event, touted as the largest rodeo with some 1,850 contestants, had been scheduled to be held in Gillette, Wyoming, but was moved to Oklahoma due to COVID-19 issues, the NHSFR association website said.
Kaitlyn compete there for the national queen title. Queen competitors are judged on a prepared speech, an interview and horsemanship.
Gregerson will also compete in the pole bending event.
In addition to $150,000 in prizes, contestants also compete for $375,000 in college scholarships.
If Kaitlyn wins, it's for sure she will be singing, "So You Want to Be A Cowboy."
That's the song she said she sings when she wins any number of prizes in the past, including a saddle, jeans, boots and a belt buckle, like in the Illinois High School Rodeo competition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!