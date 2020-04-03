Easter at home

7. Find a church that will be streaming service

If your family traditionally attends church services on Sunday, you’ll probably have to find a new way to worship this year. Many churches have started live streaming services for people who want to continue to participate at home. If your church isn’t one of them, check with other churches in the area. Look up their Facebook pages where there may already be videos posted. YouTube also has a number or recorded Easter Sunday services from churches across the country.

8. Family video chat

Are you used to big family gatherings on Easter Sunday with cousins and aunts and uncles and grandparents? You can still stay connected to them all by getting online at a designated time for a video chat. Hop on Facetime, Skype, Zoom or another platform and say grace together before dinner or pass the phone around and give virtual hugs and kisses.

9. Pick up Easter dinner from a local restaurant