Easter at home

This Easter will be quite different than any other. Recommendations seem to change daily, and it’s not quite clear what will and will not be open for Easter, which this year falls on April 12. That doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate Easter. It just means it will be different this year.
1. Backyard egg hunt
Even if your kids can’t partake in a big egg hunt at the local parks and race to find the special eggs before their peers, you can still create a similar experience at home. Fill plastic eggs with candy, stickers, small toys or coins and have one special egg hidden and the person who finds it receives an extraordinary prize.
2. Coloring sheets
No matter what the age of the child (or even the adult), everyone loves to grab a pack of crayons or colored pencils and a coloring book and fill in a scene. The practice has become popular among grown-ups, too, as a stress-reliever. There are many websites online that offer printable Easter coloring sheets, among them freefuneaster.com, crayola.com and supercoloring.com.
3. Breakfast with the Bunny
You may not be able to have a pancake breakfast and meet the Easter bunny in a local school cafeteria, but you can re-create it at home. Gather any stuffed bunnies in your house, draw one or print one out. Give the bunny a seat of honor at the table and get to flipping those pancakes. Offer several indulgent toppings — whipped cream, chocolate chips, fruit, sprinkles.
4. Color eggs
Already a tradition in many households, coloring eggs is a fun activity to do together that can fill the time one April afternoon. Kits are available with cups that you simply fill with water or you can use the food coloring in your own cabinet and create an egg-dying assembly line. If you’re really feeling ambitious, look up some egg painting tutorials on YouTube to create some stunning masterpieces. P.S. Don't forget to boil them first or you'll be in for quite a mess.
5. Make place settings for Easter dinner
Put the kids in charge of the dinner table for Easter and ask them to make place cards and come up with a centerpiece. Pull out all the markers, crayons and paints or let them do some computer design. It’ll create a beautiful table for the holiday and make a nice keepsake to remember the most unusual Easter of their lives.
6. Watch an Easter classic
Any kid who grew up in the 1970s or 1980s will remember animated TV specials. It was back in the days when "On Demand" didn’t exist. These specials were on once a season, so if you wanted to see "Frosty the Snowman" or "It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," you only had one shot. Introduce your kids to some fun Easter videos of the past. "Here Comes Peter Cottontail" and "It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown" are two that are not to be missed.
7. Find a church that will be streaming service
If your family traditionally attends church services on Sunday, you’ll probably have to find a new way to worship this year. Many churches have started live streaming services for people who want to continue to participate at home. If your church isn’t one of them, check with other churches in the area. Look up their Facebook pages where there may already be videos posted. YouTube also has a number or recorded Easter Sunday services from churches across the country.
8. Family video chat
Are you used to big family gatherings on Easter Sunday with cousins and aunts and uncles and grandparents? You can still stay connected to them all by getting online at a designated time for a video chat. Hop on Facetime, Skype, Zoom or another platform and say grace together before dinner or pass the phone around and give virtual hugs and kisses.
9. Pick up Easter dinner from a local restaurant
Local restaurants are really hurting now with the absence of customers in their dining rooms. However, you can still support them — and get some help cooking the Easter dinner. Check with your favorite local restaurants to see who is offering full dinners for carry-out, curbside pick-up or delivery. Catering companies and grocery store delis may also be offering full Easter meals as well. You can even spread it out and order different side dishes or special desserts from different places and put together a big Easter buffet of foods from your favorite restaurants.
10. Easter photo shoot
You may not be able to get out to a studio or meet with your favorite photographer, but that doesn’t mean you have to forego Easter photos this year. Get the kids all dressed up and give it a try. Outdoor lighting is great for beginners — no need to adjust the flash. Find a spot with lots of greenery for a background and have the kids strike a pose. If you don’t have a fancy DSLR camera, see what you can get with your phone. You may be surprised by the quality you can get from portrait mode on an iPhone.
