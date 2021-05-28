Embracing color: Tears & Tulle Movement aims to encourage, empower women

Bell, who lives in Dyer and grew up in Chicago Heights, said she was at a fashion shoot on an abandoned overpass in 2018 in Orlando, Florida with designer Cassandra Youngs when gifted with the rainbow skirt she was wearing.

"A year and a half after that day on the overpass, I launched Tears & Tulle," Bell said.

Bell, an empowerment guide, author, speaker, workshop host and mother of six, went on to share the traveling rainbow skirt with 52 of her women friends over 52 weeks.

The purpose of the skirt is to reconnect women with their joy and color, even during life's darkest moments, Bell said.

"It may sound strange, but the rainbow skirt woke up something wonderful in me. I want women everywhere to experience what I did, a clarifying moment of vulnerability, magic and happiness," Bell said

The women from around the United States who have received the skirts have very few instructions, only that the recipient pairs it with something black and that they do not make any repairs or changes.

"It goes on a journey exactly how it is," Bell said.