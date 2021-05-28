Embracing color: Tears & Tulle Movement aims to encourage, empower women

The friendship between Evelyn Harris and Gina Bell started six years ago.
It's a friendship based on their mutual creativity, love of dressing up in costumes and spontaneity, including exchanging hugs after running down a Crown Point street together in their matching rainbow tulle skirts.
"I felt like I knew her before we met," Bell explained.
"We just connected," Harris added.
So it wasn't much of a stretch when Bell, creator of the Tears & Tulle Movement, asked Harris to be one of 52 women throughout the country to wear the rainbow tulle skirt as part of the movement.
"I'm in. You've got me," Harris told Bell when asked.
Harris, who lives in Crown Point and is the first — and so far only — woman in Northwest Indiana to wear the layered rainbow skirt, works as director of the United Way of Porter County's Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
Called "The Costume Lady," Harris is also the co-owner of Ev and Jay Entertainment, a husband-and-wife team which she describes as "using music, props, and costumes to spread joy, hope, laughter and happiness."
The Tears & Tulle Movement was created to celebrate women (and those who identify as women) everywhere who are showing up in the world and connecting with their color, from within the chaos of this beautiful, messy thing we call life, Bell said.
Bell, who lives in Dyer and grew up in Chicago Heights, said she was at a fashion shoot on an abandoned overpass in 2018 in Orlando, Florida with designer Cassandra Youngs when gifted with the rainbow skirt she was wearing.
"A year and a half after that day on the overpass, I launched Tears & Tulle," Bell said.
Bell, an empowerment guide, author, speaker, workshop host and mother of six, went on to share the traveling rainbow skirt with 52 of her women friends over 52 weeks.
The purpose of the skirt is to reconnect women with their joy and color, even during life's darkest moments, Bell said.
"It may sound strange, but the rainbow skirt woke up something wonderful in me. I want women everywhere to experience what I did, a clarifying moment of vulnerability, magic and happiness," Bell said
The women from around the United States who have received the skirts have very few instructions, only that the recipient pairs it with something black and that they do not make any repairs or changes.
"It goes on a journey exactly how it is," Bell said.
Each of the selected women is also asked to share a photograph along with her personal story, which for Harris focused on the cutting off of all her hair in 2009.
Harris came up with the idea for the hair cut or "mini chop," as she described it, because of the challenges of taking care of her hairstyle over 26 years.
"I've gone from wearing tight pink sponge rollers to a Carefree curl, many permanent hair dyes and straighteners, hair weaves (glued and sewn in), extensions and finally wearing wigs. The abuse left my hair badly damaged," Harris said.
The day one of her wigs nearly flew out her car window was the day Harris decided to try something different.
Grabbing the clippers, Harris describes cutting off every thin, uneven strands of hair until she was bald.
"And that's the day I fell in love with me," Harris said.
In addition to the Tears & Tulle Movement, which is ongoing and will include another round of women who will receive the tulle skirt, there is also a Tears & Tulle Empowerment picture book written by Bell.
The book tells the story of a girl and her rainbow tulle skirt.
"Magical and invisible to all but the girl, the skirt is a source of joy, wonder and strength. As the girl grows and changes, so does her magical skirt. On her dark days, the girl's rainbow tulle skirt is a bright reminder to celebrate her inner sparkle," Bell said.
A men's movement is being launched this spring with a book planned to be released in 2022.
It's called Tears & Taffeta and is about a multicolored taffeta fabric cape which will begin traveling to the homes of men in different parts of the world starting with Bells' brother in Chicago, Bell said.
Women Interested in creating Tears & Tulle tribes in their own communities are encouraged to sign up and use the hashtag #tearsandtulle on social media to share their stories.