To get a sense of what couples are looking for as they prepare to take the plunge in 2023, we checked in with sales manager Megan Sarnowski, who has helped guide countless prospective brides and grooms through the jewelry journey at James & Sons in Schererville.

The ring and the rock

Though Sarnowski says the most popular designs still tend to be “simple” and “classic,” couples are finding ways to put their own spins on these timeless designs.

“A big trend that we’re seeing with the ‘simple’ engagement ring is multiple stackable wedding bands and mixing metal colors,” Sarnowski explains. “But customers tend to start with a simpler band with a larger center lab-grown or natural diamond.”

At James & Sons, the top shapes for that center diamond remain round or oval, with radiant, pear and emerald stones rounding out the top five. Sarnowski also notes that the “hidden halo” is gaining traction, along with designs that help make a bride’s engagement ring unique to her.

Some brides are also taking inspiration from celebrities and social media. For example, Sarnowski says a design incorporating an oval center diamond with a thin pave band has been popular with celebrities, with a number of customers bringing in Pinterest pictures of similar styles for inspiration.

“We also accommodate many custom requests even using colored gemstones incorporated into the designs to again make that ring unique for the bride, which has likewise become something of a trend,” she says.

In terms of pricing, Sarnowski notes that most couples’ budgets have remained in the $5,000-$6,000 range the last several years.

The shopping experience

Who is shopping for rings is almost as varied, according to Sarnowski and includes brides accompanied by their girlfriends to get their opinions, couples and even parents of the bride or groom joining in to offer advice.

And despite the outsized influence of online shopping in just about every other facet of retail, she says, picking out a ring remains a very traditional and tangible transaction.

“Having the in-store experience of trying on rings and seeing them in person makes all the difference,” she explains. “I’ve had some brides completely change their style choice from the social media-inspired pictures they’ve found online prior to coming through our door.”

Sarnowski notes that she’s seeing more couples shopping for engagement rings, with brides looking for a second opinion. She says this also helps couples establish a budget comfort zone. The team approach of picking out wedding bands remains largely unchanged.

Sarnowski says couples should try to understand every aspect of this big purchase as they shop, asking as many questions as they can — from lab-grown versus natural diamonds to the array of metal options to how different engagement rings fit with different bands — to make sure they’re getting the ring of their dreams. Most of all, she says, she always reminds couples to take the time to enjoy the journey.

“In addition to providing education and a wide variety of choices, we also strive to make this a fun and energetic shopping experience. That’s something you just can’t get online.”