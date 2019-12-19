{{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Stepping into a late tycoon's historic home, fully decorated for the season, is like taking a time machine to Christmas past.

The stately home of industrialist John H. Barker was built in 1857 and donated to the city in 1970 by his granddaughter, Catherine, who grew up in the 38-room English manor house. Its "Christmas at Barker Mansion" runs through Dec. 29.

‘’You can picture Catherine living here and experiencing a fancy Christmas,’’ said Kristin Rhinehart of Palos Hills, Illinois.

A tree full of lights and ornaments is glistening in almost every room. Garland and other decorations are also strung up in different areas like the seven fireplaces.

Rhinehart took her first tour of the home Tuesday with her friend, Steve Blastick, of South Haven.

"They have so much of the original stuff and it’s in such good condition," Rhinehart said.

Blastick, a history student at Valparaiso University, said other older homes he’s visited had very few original furnishings, mostly duplicates of original pieces or furnishings brought in elsewhere from that time period.

"This is the real deal," he said of the Barker collection.

There are self-guided tours of the home from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and guided tours at 1 p.m. every day except Monday, when the mansion is closed for clean-up. The mansion is also closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with Christmas tours resuming Dec. 26 through Dec. 29.

On Dec. 21 and 28, a Glowing Lights Night tour, featuring local musicians playing Christmas music on an organ and piano belonging to the Barker family, will be held from 4-6 p.m.

Admission for all of the events is $8 for adults and $5 for children.

The guided tours begin with a 15-minute video presentation about the history of the Barker family and mansion.

Darlene Labus of Crown Point started making the mansion a regular destination of hers about 15 years ago. The intricate woodwork inside the home is just one of the reasons she keeps coming back.

Labus said she also sees or learns something new during each visit and coming this time of year is an extra bonus.

"It’s so pretty with the trees in all of the rooms," she said.

According to history, Barker came here in 1836 from Andover, Massachusetts. He opened a general store offering pots and pans, tools and dry goods in demand particularly with settlers heading west.

Barker made enough money from the store to invest in a freight car making company in 1852, then bought it three years later. He retired in 1869. Under the direction of his son, the Haskell-Barker Company grew to 3,500 employees.

Pullman-Standard later took over and operated the huge manufacturing plant until announcing in December of 1970 that it was closing. A few years later, fire destroyed the facility at the site of what’s now Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets shopping mall.

Barker Mansion was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1975.

TJ Kalin, assistant director of the mansion, said even the ornaments hung by the Barker family during Christmas are inside the home.

"They’re some of the very first ones sold in department stores in Chicago in the 1890s and early 1900s. Some of them are glass. Some are made out of ivory and there’s also some paper ones,’’ he said.

The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St. in Michigan City. Visit barkermansion.com or call 219-873-1520 for details.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0