Espalier: how to train plants for the tracery of branches

Espalier is a way of training and pruning plants so their branches lie in an orderly and ornamental two-dimensional form. The beauty comes from the tracery of the branches. Espalier is a way to create a living border in a garden, or decorate a fence or wall.

Hang fruit on those branches and you have a plant offering superb flavor as well as beauty. The reason for that good flavor is that the espalier form allows leaves and fruits to bathe in light and air.

Espaliers have a long tradition in northern Europe, and have mostly been applied to apples and pears. Here in North America, our climates and day lengths are quite different, and so attempts at espalier here often fall short of expectations. Sure, you can bend branches in all sorts of designs, but they won't be thoroughly clothed in the requisite flowers and then fruits.

ESPALIERS THAT WORK HERE

No need to abandon espalier on this side of the Atlantic: One fruit plant that works very well as an espalier everywhere is red currant. Red currant espaliers have the additional advantage of only needing pruning two times per year. In contrast, pear or apple espaliers require monthly or more frequent pruning sessions.