'Excited about the future': Weight-loss has helped improve every aspect of contest winner's life

When Steve Clark began his weight loss journey, the only fitness activity he was able to complete was taking a short walk around the gym.
"That was embarrassing," the Merrillville resident recalls. "I would just say to myself, ‘There’s a better day, and I’m walking toward it.'"
That day is now here.
This month, Clark won The Times' Lose 19 in '19 weight-loss contest, after losing 35.7% of his body weight from January 2019 to January 2020.
But he'll be the first to tell you his weight loss journey wasn't a sprint. Instead, it was more like a marathon.
About two years ago, at 423 pounds, Clark began eating healthier and slowly building up a fitness routine. Over the course of a year, he lost about 100 pounds. However, just before the holidays in 2018, he says he lost focus.
"I gained 12 pounds between Christmas and New Year’s," Clark said.
His trainer, Erin Higy at Power Up Fitness in Griffith, suggested The Times' Lose 19 in '19 contest as a way to get back on track.
In January 2019, he weighed in at 325.9 pounds. At the end of the contest this month, he weighed in at 209.3 pounds — a loss of 116.6 pounds during the competition — and about 214 pounds lost overall.
"My goal was to just try and lose something each month and improve my standing each month," Clark said.
To help keep him motivated, Clark started a "fat jar" with marbles inside and an empty "skinny jar."
"Every pound I lost I’d move marbles from the fat jar to my skinny jar," he said. "Now my skinny jar is full of marbles, and I store all my WW awards and other accomplishments in my fat jar."
Having that visual representation of his weight loss throughout his journey proved to be valuable, he says.
"My goals have been small and manageable," Clark said.
Even though in the end Clark found success, he says he faced many challenges along the way.
"There's nothing fun about losing weight when you are over 400 pounds," he said. "So I tried to inject fun into my weight loss journey."
As a Steelers fan, he even found a way to blend losing weight and learning about those who played the game.
"I found an article that listed all the players by their numbers, 00 through 99," he said. "However much weight I lost that week, I'd read about the greatest players to ever wear that number. That made losing weight fun and personal for me."
Clark also chose his favorite albums, and instead of walking for time, he walked the duration of the album.
"How often in our adult lives do we have time to listen to an entire album?" he said. "It's funny how much of life is determined by the way you choose to look at it."
Throughout the competition, Clark says he kept in mind the quote, "Whether I think I can or think I can't, I’m right."
This helped him overcome any setbacks he faced over the year.
"The tough part is waking up the next day wanting to quit because you feel like a failure," he said. "I think I’ve learned that success is sometimes just making one more right decision than wrong decision. Learning to forgive yourself and move on is a tough skill to learn."
His determination has paid off in relation to his health and overall well being, he says.
"Before, during and after work, I used to take about 12 aspirins a day because my feet hurt so bad," Clark said. "That was my normal day. I think if I didn't make the changes I did, I would have eventually killed myself. Now I've been able to eliminate almost all the medication I had been taking for years."
Clark's weight loss success has improved other areas of his life as well, including having a successful year in sales at his job.
"Somebody asked me if I thought my weight loss contributed to that," he said. "I'm sure it did. Every aspect of my life has improved, I think."
Clark says he is now able to play with his 2-year-old daughter, Lucy, more easily, and he even walked three 5K races this year — pushing Lucy in a stroller.
"Our special father-daughter time used to be going to get Happy Meals," he said. "Now we go swimming and play in parks on my days off."
He also has continued working on healthy eating habits through the WW program with his wife, Nicole, who has lost more than 75 pounds as well.
"I think as a family we are more excited about the future than we were a year ago," Clark said.
Other participants in Lose 19 in '19 included Constance Stoneberg of Westville, Kim Collins of Merrillville, Gavin Richardson of Portage, Dino Ramirez of Cedar Lake, Nancy Simko of Chesterton, Andy Tylka of Dyer, Milosh Pujo of Schererville, Jason Mikolanis of Schererville, Linda Collins-Brown of Gary, Rachel Leep of Crown Point, Rick Conaway of St. John, Dave Sobilo of Hammond, Carol Sterken of Chesterton, Mike Absher of Griffith, Austin Logue of Munster, Ashley Howard of Michigan City, Brenda Darrol of Valparaiso and Luis Gonzalez of Hammond.