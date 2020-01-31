'Excited about the future': Weight-loss has helped improve every aspect of contest winner's life

"How often in our adult lives do we have time to listen to an entire album?" he said. "It's funny how much of life is determined by the way you choose to look at it."

Throughout the competition, Clark says he kept in mind the quote, "Whether I think I can or think I can't, I’m right."

This helped him overcome any setbacks he faced over the year.

"The tough part is waking up the next day wanting to quit because you feel like a failure," he said. "I think I’ve learned that success is sometimes just making one more right decision than wrong decision. Learning to forgive yourself and move on is a tough skill to learn."

His determination has paid off in relation to his health and overall well being, he says.

"Before, during and after work, I used to take about 12 aspirins a day because my feet hurt so bad," Clark said. "That was my normal day. I think if I didn't make the changes I did, I would have eventually killed myself. Now I've been able to eliminate almost all the medication I had been taking for years."

Clark's weight loss success has improved other areas of his life as well, including having a successful year in sales at his job.