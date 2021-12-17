Experts offer advice on how to cope with mental health struggles during the holidays

As a licensed therapist with Franciscan Health, Delia Lopez has seen firsthand the toll the holiday season can take.
“What concerns me the most as a therapist with my clients and others is the lack of support and not wanting to reach out because they think they will be a burden,” she said.
While the holidays are a happy occasion for many, for others it is a time filled with loneliness, anxiety and sadness.
“Some have the lack of motivation that the holidays once had for them,” Lopez said.
Depression and anxiety during the holidays can be caused by a number of reasons, from a loss of a loved one to strained relationships, pressure to live up to expectations, separation from family and friends, an existing mental health issue or seasonal affective disorder.
“Some people continue to face the inability to be around family because of the fear of COVID, and for our elderly, who have difficulty navigating newer technologies, participation in some of the new and innovative means of communication such as video chatting and Zoom are not an option,” said Chandra Lyles, manager of psychiatric/social services in Behavioral Health Services at Community Healthcare System.
Others may struggle financially, have increasing bouts with depression or may misuse substances when they are going through difficult times, Lyles said.
When the weather turns gloomy, seasonal depression also can take hold.
“Seasonal depression is a form of depression that occurs generally with the loss of sunlight in the late fall or winter months,” Lyles said.
Symptoms include increasing depressive moods, lack of energy, sleep disturbance, poor concentration and increase irritability.
“Although seasonal depression replicates symptoms of depression, seasonal depression is said to be linked to the lack of sunlight,” she said.
So what can those who find themselves in any of these circumstances do to manage stress and depression during the holidays?
No matter the reason for the anxiety or depression, Lopez says she wants everyone to know it’s OK to feel this way and there is help available.
“First and foremost, acknowledge your feelings,” she said. “It is OK to feel overwhelmed, even sad, but never bury your feelings. That’s never a good thing.”
Dr. Beth Trammell, an Indiana University associate professor of psychology and licensed psychologist, advises to immediately seek help through a support hotline or at the emergency room if experiencing thoughts of suicide.
“The biggest concern during hard times, like the winter months or the holidays, is always suicide,” she said. “If folks become isolated, coupled with feelings of anxiety or depression, worthlessness and a loss of hope, they are at increased risk of suicide.”
If a person is having significant trouble with functioning in day-to-day life, such as difficulty getting out of bed, Trammell says it’s a good sign that seeking help is needed.
“To get through the holidays, I also generally encourage people to realize their needs and try to avoid getting trapped into comparison or ‘shoulds,’” she said.
Trammell says an example of this is if you find yourself saying phrases like, “I don’t want to go, but I should because my aunt will be mad if I don’t.”
“Make time in the schedule to rest,” she said. “Stay hydrated. Keep a schedule or routine of some sort, and make sure you are getting enough sleep.”
For difficult family situations or strained relationships, Lyles advises remembering that you cannot change the behaviors or thoughts of others — only your own.
“Sometimes we have to do what is best for ourselves and not feed into negative thinking or actions,” Lyles said.
Other ways to practice self-care over the holidays include knowing your limits with others who may be toxic, making or keeping boundaries, making a realistic budget and sticking to it, working out or journaling and treating yourself, Lopez says.
For those who have been diagnosed with depression, Lyles says it is important to continue any prescribed medications as indicated.
“Try to stay active and involved in something enjoyable to lessen the risk of negative thoughts setting in,” she said. “Surround yourself with people that support and care about you.”