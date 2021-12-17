Experts offer advice on how to cope with mental health struggles during the holidays

As a licensed therapist with Franciscan Health, Delia Lopez has seen firsthand the toll the holiday season can take.

“What concerns me the most as a therapist with my clients and others is the lack of support and not wanting to reach out because they think they will be a burden,” she said.

While the holidays are a happy occasion for many, for others it is a time filled with loneliness, anxiety and sadness.

“Some have the lack of motivation that the holidays once had for them,” Lopez said.

Depression and anxiety during the holidays can be caused by a number of reasons, from a loss of a loved one to strained relationships, pressure to live up to expectations, separation from family and friends, an existing mental health issue or seasonal affective disorder.

“Some people continue to face the inability to be around family because of the fear of COVID, and for our elderly, who have difficulty navigating newer technologies, participation in some of the new and innovative means of communication such as video chatting and Zoom are not an option,” said Chandra Lyles, manager of psychiatric/social services in Behavioral Health Services at Community Healthcare System.