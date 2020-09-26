Explore art and nature at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the pandemic goes on folks are looking for ways to spend time in outdoor spaces to create some sense of normalcy during these strange times. If you’re seeking for an outdoor space to escape to, it is a perfect time to take a day trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan to visit the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

There are new entrance procedures in place for one-way entry and exit, face coverings are required for those over age 5 when in enclosed public spaces, and guests are asked to stay spaced six feet apart. Additional cleaning and sanitizing is taking place and you’ll find multiple hand sanitizing stations on the grounds. With such a large space to explore, you can spend much of your visit strolling the grounds while being able to social distance easily.

The 158-acre campus is a mix of indoor and outdoor exhibits and a mix of plants and art. Situated in a variety of natural settings are more than 200 works in the permanent sculpture collection, among them pieces by Albert-Ernest Carrier-Belluese, Edgar Degas, and Auguste Rodin. From sculptures of humans in various poses to more abstract pieces, a bit of time wandering the sculpture garden will allow you to get lost in thought as you examine each sculpture.