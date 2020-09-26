Explore art and nature at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

As the pandemic goes on folks are looking for ways to spend time in outdoor spaces to create some sense of normalcy during these strange times. If you’re seeking for an outdoor space to escape to, it is a perfect time to take a day trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan to visit the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.
There are new entrance procedures in place for one-way entry and exit, face coverings are required for those over age 5 when in enclosed public spaces, and guests are asked to stay spaced six feet apart. Additional cleaning and sanitizing is taking place and you’ll find multiple hand sanitizing stations on the grounds. With such a large space to explore, you can spend much of your visit strolling the grounds while being able to social distance easily.
The 158-acre campus is a mix of indoor and outdoor exhibits and a mix of plants and art. Situated in a variety of natural settings are more than 200 works in the permanent sculpture collection, among them pieces by Albert-Ernest Carrier-Belluese, Edgar Degas, and Auguste Rodin. From sculptures of humans in various poses to more abstract pieces, a bit of time wandering the sculpture garden will allow you to get lost in thought as you examine each sculpture.
Among the diverse pieces are a 24-foot monument called "The American Horse," inspired by a work of Leonardo da Vinci for the Duke of Milan in the late 15th century, and "The Grain," created by French citizen Germaine Richier, who had lived through the brutality of World War II and reflected her experience in many of her works and a bright red 42-foot tall piece titled Aria by Alexander Liberman.
The Michigan’s Farm Garden focuses on gardening and horticulture as it would have appeared in the era of the Great Depression. The Lena Meijer Children’s Garden gives kids an opportunity to expend some energy and use their imaginations to follow animal tracks, follow a butterfly maze and sit in a giant bird’s nest. A favorite location of visitors is the Richard and Helen DeVos Japanese Garden, opened in 2015, with an inviting, tranquil design full of beauty at every turn. The visuals include waterfalls, a zen-style garden of dry rock surrounding large boulders that sit near a bonsai display and paths lined with Japanese maples. There’s much more to see outdoors among the manicured acres and water features.
If you happen to stop on a day when the weather may be chilly or rainy, you’ll also find some amazing indoors areas to be explored, among them the Earl and Donnalee Holton Arid Garden with a collection of plants that can be found in the world’s driest environments and the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory with over 500 species from five countries set along waterfalls, streams and bridges.
You can also shop for one of a kind items in the DeVos-Keeler Gift Shop and grab a bite to eat and a craft beer in the sunny Balk Cafe adorned with blown glass art that hangs from the ceiling. Although the venue is an ideal place for a spring or summer outing, the indoor and outdoor gardens are open year round. For more information, visit meijergardens.org.
