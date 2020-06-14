Explore scenic gardens while keeping a social distance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I’ve traveled over the years, I’ve always enjoyed visiting gardens and conservatories. There’s something so tranquil about strolling through trees and plants and a satisfying stillness in viewing the beauty of blooms. Traveling this summer will be different, and a lot of people are looking for outdoor attractions where social distancing may be more practical.

If you’re going the route of spending time outdoors as you travel this season, there are a number of gardens (some are a combo of indoor and outdoor) around the Midwest that you may want to add to your itinerary.

One of my favorites was Rockome Gardens in Arcola, Illinois. I’d visited this central Illinois attractions in Amish Country a few times. It included gift shops, a cute playground for young kids, a giant rocking chair for taking pictures and lots of pretty blooms and paths to wander down. Sadly, it closed in 2015. A new animal park opened on the land, which I have not yet been to visit, but look forward to checking out — Aikman Wildlife Adventure with drive-thru and walk-thru tours to see exotic animals like zebu, water buffalo, watusi zedonk.

Here are a few gardens to consider exploring this summer:

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, Michigan