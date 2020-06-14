Explore scenic gardens while keeping a social distance

As I’ve traveled over the years, I’ve always enjoyed visiting gardens and conservatories. There’s something so tranquil about strolling through trees and plants and a satisfying stillness in viewing the beauty of blooms. Traveling this summer will be different, and a lot of people are looking for outdoor attractions where social distancing may be more practical.
If you’re going the route of spending time outdoors as you travel this season, there are a number of gardens (some are a combo of indoor and outdoor) around the Midwest that you may want to add to your itinerary.
One of my favorites was Rockome Gardens in Arcola, Illinois. I’d visited this central Illinois attractions in Amish Country a few times. It included gift shops, a cute playground for young kids, a giant rocking chair for taking pictures and lots of pretty blooms and paths to wander down. Sadly, it closed in 2015. A new animal park opened on the land, which I have not yet been to visit, but look forward to checking out — Aikman Wildlife Adventure with drive-thru and walk-thru tours to see exotic animals like zebu, water buffalo, watusi zedonk.
Here are a few gardens to consider exploring this summer:
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, Michigan
This 158-acre site just reopened to visitors following the virus shutdown and is a place I could spend a full day exploring. We were there a few years back when our kids were small, and it was one of those places we had to drag them out of even after hanging out for several hours. There was space for them to run and lots to see. They could have played all day in the Great Lakes Garden with a large splash-play pond in the shape of the Great Lakes.
Garfield Park Conservatory, Chicago
Take an opportunity this summer to visit this oasis in the city where admission is free to the 10-acre outdoor garden and several indoor exhibits, which includes the Desert House, with a huge variety of succulents; the Palm House with 70 palm trees and other tropical plants; and the Aroid House that is full of popular houseplants and features the Persian Pool with glass lily pads by sculptor Dale Chihuly. Check the conservatory's website — garfieldconservatory.org — for when it will reopen.
Newfields, Indianapolis
Currently still closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there hopefully will be an opportunity to visit soon while there are still an ample amount of bright blooming flowers to take in. Newfields is an amazing campus with flower gardens, a beer garden, the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the 20th-century Lilly House, which is a National Historic Landmark.
Wellfield Botanic Gardens, Elkhart
I visited this spot this past winter at night for the Holiday Lights exhibit, which was pretty amazing. We enjoyed walking the grounds in the bitter cold and especially loved gazing at all the twinkling lights reflecting off the pond. I am looking forward to returning on a warmer day to do some walking and take in the beauty of the grounds — and especially to check out the new Japanese-Inspired Island Garden.
Foellinger Friemann Botanical Conservatory, Fort Wayne
This attraction just reopened over the weekend and is a must when visiting Fort Wayne. Each time I’ve been there, I’m sure to squeeze in time for a walk to escape from the bustling downtown just outside the doors. I haven’t seen much of the outdoor gardens because I always seem to be there on a rainy day, but it is definitely one of my favorite spots in the city. There are three indoor gardens that really transport you to a different place — the Tropical Garden, the Desert Garden and the Showcase Garden that changes seasonally. Outside are four gardens of scenic landscape to stroll through or sit and relax among.
Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe, Illinois
The grounds have reopened, but preregistration is required and entry is purchased for a specific day and time. It's currently sold out through June 23, but consider working in a visit later in the season. When I visited, it was for an outdoor garden dinner, so I didn’t get to see as much of the place as I would have liked, but it was absolutely stunning with flower-lined pathways overlooking a pond that made you feel like you’d traveled to a distant land.
Anderson Japanese Gardens, Rockford, Illinois
This is a spot that has been on my travel bucket list for quite some time, and I hope to make it there this year. Take a few minutes to look up videos of the stunning 12-acre gardens. It was originally designed by Hoichi Kurisu at the private residence of John and Linda Anderson, who later donated it to the Rockford Rotary. Reservations are currently required.
Avon Gardens, Avon, Indiana
This 5-acre garden includes water features and mature plants. I haven’t been here yet, but look forward to taking a stroll here and doing some shopping. It also includes a large garden center. Take a virtual tour at visithendrickscounty.com/blog/post/a-photo-tour-of-avon-gardens-15468.
Gallery: Visitors head to NWI's beaches
Crowds head to the Dunes National Park
Crowds head to the Dunes National Park
Crowds head to the Dunes National Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!