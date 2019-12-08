On previous trips to Fort Wayne, we visited with our kids during the spring or summer when there was much to do outside. There’s an amazing zoo there. It’s called the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, but don’t let the name fool you — it’s not a tiny place that appeals to just kiddos. There’s also a minor league baseball team, a riverfront being revitalized, plenty of parks to explore and way more.
Our most recent visit was in late October, when the outdoor attractions were closed and the weather was chilly. We also weren’t visiting with kids, so I didn’t have to find a bunch of kid-focused places to work into the itinerary. We stopped at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and we marked some of the craft breweries off the list that are on the Northern Indiana Beer Trail.
The Northern Indiana Beer Trail is made up of about 20 breweries — ranging from small tap rooms to larger-scale spots with a full menu of gourmet options. We stopped at three that were all located in Fort Wayne. Each had a distinctly different setting and vibe.
The first stop was at Junk Ditch Brewing Co., housed in a former warehouse with cool exposed brick and a menu that blew us away. We started with a bread plate of focaccia, brioche, gourmet cheeses, coppa, fig preserves, jalapeño butter and cashews. Next was the Crab Okonomiyaki, a large sharable crab cake garnished with extremely thin slices of bonita, a smoked fish that sways from the heat. Entrees were a chuck roast gnocchi and fisherman’s stew. It was one of the best meals I’ve ever had. We did flights so I could sample a few brews, and favorites were Celeste, a 5% ABV French Saison, and a 9.2% ABV Tsar Bomba Imperial Stout.
The next day we visited Hoppy Gnome for lunch. It is located downtown overlooking the Allen County Courthouse and connected to Gnometown Brewing. Again, it was a place that completely wowed us with a selection of food you might not expect to see on a brewery menu. I had a wonderful plate of scallops — cooked absolutely perfectly and served over their hoppy hash with a jalapeño tartar on the side. I also had a half-size of the chicken pozole that was so comforting on the chilly and rainy day we were there. It was garnished with crunchy tortillas and cilantro. There’s a large drink menu of handcrafted cocktails, wines, sangria and beers, both of their own and guest beers from other craft breweries. I was fond of their Pretty Fly for A Light Guy 4.5% blonde ale and Uptown Dunk You Up 5.2% Dunkelweizen. One fun feature of this place is a popular "Brew Your Own Beer" experience.
Hop River Brewing was our final stop on the beer trail. It’s located just north of the Riverfront development area with a casual, beer hall atmosphere with long communal tables that encourage interaction with your neighbors. There are pinball machines and arcade games, and we happened to be visiting on trivia night, so there was a lot going on.
They had a large selection of beers on tap that were all their own — a total of 15. I enjoyed the Downtown Leroy Brown (a 5.4% limited release American Brown Ale) and the Midnight Retreat (an 8.5% ABV Imperial Stour with dark chocolate, roasted coffee and stone fruit flavors). The menu included sharables and sandwiches and we split the Mexican Sloppy Joe nachos and the hot beef and beer cheese sandwich. There’s also a patio area that is open in the warmer months.
For more information on the Northern Indiana Beer Trail, go to visitfortwayne.com/beertrail/ where you can download a beer trail passport. When you collect a stamp from each place, you can earn beer swag.