As need grows, The Caring Place keeps focus sheltering, assisting domestic violence victims

The murder of Amanda Bach by her former boyfriend in 2011 sent shock waves throughout Northwest Indiana. Bach was 18 and the victim of dating violence.

That is not unusual, says Denise C. Koebcke, new president and CEO of The Caring Place, a nonprofit social service organization in Valparaiso with the goal of meeting the needs of domestic violence and sexual assault victims be they men, women or children.

“According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an estimated 1 in 3 high school relationships involve some sort of physical, emotional or sexual abuse,” says Koebcke, noting that 80% of parents don’t realize the prevalence of teen dating violence.

That’s one of the reasons Koebcke created the Amanda Forum for The Caring Place, a countywide youth dating violence initiative, in 2013. She also designed, trained and coordinated the forum as well as helped in securing grants to finance its goals of educating parents and teens about dating violence and “raise awareness of negative social norms in relationships and provide the kids with pro-social skills.”

“Right before the pandemic hit, I was honored to take a team of my Amanda Forum Youth Task Force to present at the International Bullying Prevention Association World Conference in Chicago,” she says, a rare opportunity.