After 35 years of working for the Boys & Girls Clubs, Rosemarie Joiner, regional club director in Gary, still gets excited as the holiday season approaches.
“I’ve always, ever since I’ve been a young employee, been excited to see the smiles, even sometimes (the) tears of joy from our young people and our sponsors who provide Christmas gifts,” Joiner said.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana formed in January 2018, when the organizations serving Lake County and Porter County merged.
Last year, the after-school outreach organization hosted its inaugural A Christmas to Remember party, which provided Christmas gifts as well as holiday meals for 400 children.
Young individuals from all 10 affiliated clubs attended the party, this year set for Dec. 12 at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary.
“It’s always very humbling to see so many young people be able to receive Christmas gifts,” Joiner said.
Many of the families in the community Joiner serves are low-income and single-parent households. Her club also serves young individuals in foster care with varied needs, she said.
While individual clubs still have individual Christmas events, Joiner likes the collaboration and shared resources the merger brought to the Boys & Girls Clubs.
“I think (A Christmas to Remember) is going to get bigger and bigger every year,” Joiner said.
To prepare for the party, regional site directors including Joiner share requests for new school uniforms, coats, hoodies, and specific Christmas toys with Boys & Girls Clubs leaders, who create a wish list for sponsors. Sponsors or volunteers shop for these items, some wrapping the hundreds of presents before the bash.
“We really have people that just want to make sure that these families have that holiday spirit and less stress to worry about,” said Alison Martin, vice president of philanthropy for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. “During the holiday season we just have an outpouring of support from many people, and it comes in many different ways.”
In addition to viewing the wish list, sponsors see letters to Santa written by children in need. “Some of these kids really just pour their heart into the Santa letters,” Martin said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to meet club members and take pictures with them.
Police officers, fire fighters, first responders, and other local professionals also will be there to give the children the chance to interact with community leaders.
“A lot of our kids don’t have the holiday memories that many of us have. They have families that struggle, they see their friends getting things they might not necessarily get,” Martin said.
“There was a little boy who was so excited to get a pair of socks. He always sticks out in my mind,” Stephanie Hamilton, director of branding and digital services for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. She is also in charge of planning and set-up for A Christmas to Remember.
“He got socks and pants, plus more, but was so thrilled and happy that he just kept saying ‘Socks, I got socks!’ ”
In addition to the food offered at A Christmas to Remember, a separate program will distribute 500 holiday meals to club members' families. Distribution times and locations are being determined.
Indiana Beverage, Strack & Van Til, Miller Coors, and Aunt Millie’s Bakery are the major sponsors for the meal giveaway.
Martin says there are no words to express her gratitude to the sponsors of the meals and A Christmas to Remember.
“What these sponsors are really saying is, ‘We know that kids are the greatest assets in our communities, and we are willing to do anything to give them joy,’ ” Martin said. “One day they can return that joy to somebody else.”
This is just one way Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana encourages its members to be involved, giving back to their communities just as their communities give to them, Martin said.
In November, members of the Portage and South Haven clubs raked leaves for local homes and businesses. This holiday season in Gary, a pet food drive was held, canned goods for the local food pantry were collected, and pennies were saved for another nonprofit.
Even if a club member cannot attend A Christmas to Remember, gifts will be distributed at individual club sites.
The clubs themselves also can use equipment including board games, art supplies, and other items, Hamilton said.
“We always need sponsors for Christmas to Remember to provide holiday gifts for kids, but I think most importantly, supporting the clubs in general is our biggest need,” Hamilton said.