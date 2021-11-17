Castle Subaru serves as vehicle for environmental, pets and other community causes

Castle Subaru sponsors and helps provide for Portage Police Department K9 Odin. Odin joins Castle at many of its events. Also in 2019, Castle teamed with the American Heart Association Go Red for Women to help fight heart disease.

"We participated in a Hair for All Foundation fundraiser to provide wigs for anyone battling cancer and alopecia. There was an event we created to raise money for the Portage and Hobart Police departments called Back the Blue.

"We joined in with Save the Dunes 'Jammin with the Dunes' event, Raise the Woof Gala for Giant Paw Prints, and Paws in Paradise Charity Walk for Second Chance 4 Pets. We also joined the Northwest Indiana Food Bank to feed families at Thanksgiving and helped Gabriel's Horn Women's Shelter for Christmas," she said.

The dealership sponsored its first co-ed slow pitch softball team and supported the community trunk-or-treat program in 2020 in addition to continuing many of its ongoing initiatives. It also donated a car to a young man through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In 2021 Castle participated in the Monarch Butterfly Event with Save the Dunes, sponsored the Highland swim team as well as the Brickie Gold Car Festival, which raised funds for the Hobart K9 program.