Castle Subaru serves as vehicle for environmental, pets and other community causes

Most people have probably seen the Subaru commercials about the auto company's Share the Love campaign, and the team at Castle Subaru in Portage have shown they have a lot of love to share.
According to Service Warranty Administrator Cyndi Frederick, the company's community involvement began in 2017 and has grown each year since. It began with the selection of Hannah's Hope as the dealership's hometown charity.
Hannah's Hope is a nonprofit providing developmental equipment for kids with special needs to help make communities more accessible to families. Castle has continued to partner with Hannah's Hope and sponsors its annual golf outing, Frederick said.
That would be enough for some companies, but Castle joined Forest Ridge Academy in Schererville and the National Wildlife Federation's Certified Wildlife Habitat Initiative by donating plants, birdhouses, wildflower seeds and gardening tools to teach kids about plants and wildlife.
In 2018, Castle teamed with TerraCycle, which works to recycle fluorescent bulbs, batteries and more. to handle "hard-to-recycle" items. The dealership set up two recycle stations in the Subaru store to accept such items.
Pets and other animals also get a lot of Castle's love. It raises money for local shelters and rescues through its Subaru Loves Pets Event. In addition to money, Castle collects things such as food, toys, cleaning supplies, blankets and other items needed by shelters.
"This year we had five shelters/rescues, K9 unit demonstrations, fire department participation, food vendors, craft vendors, kiddie games, a raffle and other giveaways for attendees," she said.
Among the shelters that benefited were LakeShore Paws, Giant Paw Prints, Second Chance 4 Pets, Animal Rescue Squad, Hobart Humane Society, English Springer Rescue, Open Arms Animal Rescue, ABRAinc. and American Greyhound.
Castle's Love to Care Initiative teamed with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society from 2017 until the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, taking blankets and craft kits to a different hospital each year. They also visited with staff and patients, an activity they hope to resume soon.
Subaru Loves Learning is another initiative that allowed Castle to share some love, this time with area schoolchildren. Castle partnered with Aylesworth Elementary in Portage and Hobart Middle School to provide boxes of science books through the American Association for the Advancement of Science. It was also a chance for Castle team members to meet with students and hand out the books.
"Other things we took on as a team in 2017 were Save the Dunes, Chasing Dreams, Arcelor Mittal Energy Fair and Portage Parks Department Soccer Club," Frederick said. "The team even helps their own by supporting team members, kids on local travel softball teams, local football teams and many others."
Castle Subaru sponsors and helps provide for Portage Police Department K9 Odin. Odin joins Castle at many of its events. Also in 2019, Castle teamed with the American Heart Association Go Red for Women to help fight heart disease.
"We participated in a Hair for All Foundation fundraiser to provide wigs for anyone battling cancer and alopecia. There was an event we created to raise money for the Portage and Hobart Police departments called Back the Blue.
"We joined in with Save the Dunes 'Jammin with the Dunes' event, Raise the Woof Gala for Giant Paw Prints, and Paws in Paradise Charity Walk for Second Chance 4 Pets. We also joined the Northwest Indiana Food Bank to feed families at Thanksgiving and helped Gabriel's Horn Women's Shelter for Christmas," she said.
The dealership sponsored its first co-ed slow pitch softball team and supported the community trunk-or-treat program in 2020 in addition to continuing many of its ongoing initiatives. It also donated a car to a young man through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
In 2021 Castle participated in the Monarch Butterfly Event with Save the Dunes, sponsored the Highland swim team as well as the Brickie Gold Car Festival, which raised funds for the Hobart K9 program.
This year also saw Castle join with The Times to launch the Charity of Choice, which sought nominations from the community to be chosen as the Charity of Choice to share some of the love with some lesser-known organizations. From the 2,500 nominations, three were selected by community vote: 500 Turkeys, Reins of Life and The Caring Place.
That's a lot of love, but Frederick said Castle is guided by the words of former United Nations Foundation President Kathy Calvin: "Giving is not just about making a donation. It's about making a difference."
"The Castle team just wants to be a part of the community in a positive way," Frederick said. "We started with Subaru, and now we are growing it to our other brands."