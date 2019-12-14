St. Michael the Archangel Church in Schererville was host to a cultural spectacular on Thursday evening as mariachis, ballet folkloric dancers and hundreds of parishioners and visitors celebrated the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
“This is such a beautiful turnout,” said Lucy Gallegos, event co-chair. “When I was asked to help seven years ago, I had all these ideas and enthusiasm and St. Michael's has been so supportive. Our committee is very grateful to the volunteers and supporters that make this event bigger and better every year.”
Following a special Mass, which included a re-enactment by Jesus Santiago Jiminez and Cintia Jasmine Hernandez, the congregation gathered in St. Patrick Social Hall where they were treated to tamales, Mexican hot chocolate, cultural sweets and entertainment by Mariachi Juvenil Samora and Ballet Folklorico de East Chicago.
“This is an inspiring feast day celebrating the Virgin’s appearance to Juan Diego because Our Lady chose such an unlikely poor Indian servant to deliver a powerful message to the bishop,” said the Rev. Marty Dobrzynski during his homily. “It shows us that God values all of us and those who have the least can be used to bring unity in the world.”
Parishioner Bill Priller recalled when the tradition began over a decade ago and only 15-20 participants gathered in the chapel in reverence to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Priller’s pride was evident in his smile to see this year’s crowd, and he didn’t even mind to stand and eat because he could not find a seat in the social center filled to capacity.
“We have a passionate church community and I am personally thankful to Fr. Marty for his financial, emotional and spiritual support with regards to sharing our culture,” said John Madrigal, St. Michael’s parishioner and Our Lady of Guadalupe co-chair. “The folks that volunteer to make this event happen and experiencing more and more people participate every year is what makes this night so gratifying. This night is about bringing families together ”