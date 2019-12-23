When a business gives back to the communities they serve, it shows that they are fully invested in the health and welfare of the community.
Case in point is Centier Bank, which in 2019 donated money to more than 750 charitable organizations and provided time and talents to 1,000 nonprofits (which amounts to more than 17,000 hours of service) in the Region and throughout Indiana.
“Centier Bank is at the heart of the communities we serve across the state of Indiana and giving back — whether through our time, talents, or financial support — is at the very core of our mission as a family-owned, community bank,” said Jessica Cantarelli, Centier Bank social media and content manager.
Cantarelli said among the events Centier has hosted to raise money for area organizations are the Over the Edge rappel down the iconic Centier Corporate Centre in Merrillville and the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer for Lake and Porter County and its Relay for Life for Cancer Research events. Over the Edge benefited Lake Area United Way, the Food Bank Of Northwest Indiana, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana, Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana and TradeWinds Services Inc.
Another way Centier makes an impact is by supporting Girls on the Run, which empowers girls in third to eighth grades and helps them develop essential skills to establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates in a celebratory 5K event as well as service projects undertaken by each team.
“Centier Bank not only donates to us financially, but they also give their time at our 5K event,” noted Girls on the Run Development Director Jacqueline Weber. “As a nonprofit, we rely a great deal on volunteers. Centier brings together a group of individuals to help empower more girls in our community to be joyful, healthy and confident and reach the 5K finish line.”
Habitat for Humanity helps families build and improve homes and believes that affordable housing plays a critical role in maintaining strong and stable communities.
“Centier has been a great community sponsor for Habitat for Humanity over the years, and their support is greatly appreciated, not only by our organization, but by our clients,” said Wende Burbridge, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. “Our mission is to serve our clients and without Centier Bank, we couldn’t do it. Not only do they give financially, they give their time which is so helpful, as 99% of our home building is done by volunteers.”
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation also benefits from Centier's efforts. The nonprofit provides hope and help to Region families affected by childhood cancer and supports cancer research.
According to Executive Director Donna Criner, NICK holds a fundraiser each year on the first Friday in June called the Mark Hill Memorial Golf Outing, named for a longtime Centier Bank employee and a supporter of NICK.
“Centier sponsors the putting green of that event, has four to eight golfers participate and sends five to six volunteers to help out,” Criner said. “Proceeds from the event go to people with children battling cancer.”
“Centier donates to and supports all of our events throughout the year and provides training to our families on financial issues and supports our social enterprises,” says Neil Samahon, CEO of Opportunity Enterprises, a nonprofit that helps individuals with developmental disabilities live a full, enriching life.
Likewise, the Boys & Girls Clubs, with clubs in Lake and Porter Counties, has a longstanding relationship with Centier Bank.
Some of Centier's employees sit on the clubs' board and many volunteer, said said Alison Martin, vice president of Philanthropy for the clubs. "Centier President and Chairman of the Board Michael Schrage is also philanthropic on his own,” said Martin. “Centier has a family atmosphere and make us feel like family, as well.
“If we are successful, then our kids are going to be,” noted Martin. “Centier cares about the kids and wants to see them succeed.”