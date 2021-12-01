Churches to celebrate holidays in-person, outdoors and online to meet needs of congregations

“Let me ask you this, how important is it that you be with your family at Christmas?” Wilkins said. “And that’s exactly what this is, this is getting together. We are a family here.”

He said the church “stumbled on” to the idea for the outdoor Christmas Eve service when it canceled in-person holiday worship last year.

“But man what a great thing to stumble into,” Wilkins said.

Last year’s session was well attended and well received by those at the ceremony.

“It was so incredibly neat to be able to do that, that when we were done with that, that we said, ‘We don’t care where we are with COVID next year, we’re going to be continuing with that tradition,’ ” Wilkins said.

Besides the outdoor Christmas Eve ceremony, the church is hosting another socially distant holiday program.

It will have a drive-through breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at the church, 352 S. Main St. in Crown Point. The cost is $5 per meal, and participants will be greeted by Santa and his elves as they drive up to the fellowship hall doors to pick up meals.

The Griffith First Christian Church also has seen attendance at its services increase, a trend that is expected to continue.