Diaper drive is just one way Franciscan Health Foundation covers beneficiaries in caring

“The hospital gets a discount and so we pay 5 to 10 cents a diaper,” says Peltier, not the average of 22 cents each for Pampers Baby Dry Disposable Diapers for a child weighing 8 to fourteen pounds on Amazon.com.

Peltier notes this is why the foundation encourages monetary donations rather than packages of diapers. “It’s a great deal.”

The executive committee approved the donation, which gave the foundation a year’s worth of diapers. Adding to that, Schepel Auto Group in Merrillville funded the purchase of baby wipes to go with the diapers.

The diapers and wipes are distributed through the foundation’s Prenatal Assistance Program which also provides education and resources for parents facing financial issues and has a postnatal component that provide information on such subjects as enhancing infant safety. Also part of the Prenatal Assistance Program is the Clothing Closet where those with limited income can access clothes, cribs, strollers, toys and formula.