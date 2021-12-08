Diaper drive is just one way Franciscan Health Foundation covers beneficiaries in caring

“One in three families can’t afford diapers,” says Rick Peltier, executive director of the Franciscan Health Foundation, a nonprofit supporting the programs and services of Franciscan Alliance Inc. “I think when you have the things that others struggle to afford, it’s easy to take it for granted. But these are eye-opening numbers.”
Diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network, can cost $70-80 a month. It costs about $1,000 a year to diaper a child in the average disposable product. Infants require up to 12 diapers a day, and toddlers require about eight. And as children grow, the cost of their diapers rises.
Peltier also points out that most daycare programs require parents to supply diapers for their children.
The pandemic has increased the risk of diaper deficiency.
That's why the Foundation set a goal of topping their 2020 diaper drive totals, when it collected 44,198 diapers. This October, it collected xxxxx.
Foundation Board Chairman Joe Allegretti thought much bigger in into the fifth year of conducting the drive.
“Joe approached Dyer/Hammond/Munster Medical Executive Committee, who have been incredibly generous to see if they would donate $20,000 so we could buy 500,000 diapers,” says Peltier.
“The hospital gets a discount and so we pay 5 to 10 cents a diaper,” says Peltier, not the average of 22 cents each for Pampers Baby Dry Disposable Diapers for a child weighing 8 to fourteen pounds on Amazon.com.
Peltier notes this is why the foundation encourages monetary donations rather than packages of diapers. “It’s a great deal.”
The executive committee approved the donation, which gave the foundation a year’s worth of diapers. Adding to that, Schepel Auto Group in Merrillville funded the purchase of baby wipes to go with the diapers.
The diapers and wipes are distributed through the foundation’s Prenatal Assistance Program which also provides education and resources for parents facing financial issues and has a postnatal component that provide information on such subjects as enhancing infant safety. Also part of the Prenatal Assistance Program is the Clothing Closet where those with limited income can access clothes, cribs, strollers, toys and formula.
With all those diapers on hand, Peltier says Franciscan Health Hammond was accepted by the National Diaper Board, a nonprofit with a nationwide network of more than 200 diaper banks that provide basic essentials to those in need. This allows Franciscan Health Hammond to serve as the Region's National Diaper Bank Network site to help other institutions with diaper needs.
The foundation, which is dedicated to addressing health care and patient needs at its nonprofit hospitals, outpatient facilities and community-based programs throughout Indiana and South Suburban Chicago, also focuses on food insecurity .
Franciscan Health Foundations says factors in food insecurity include multiple health, social and environmental elements; a lack of access to food; and income at or below the poverty level.
“One in every five children goes to bed hungry, wondering where they’re next meal is coming from,” says Peltier.
To address food insecurity, Franciscan Heath has partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to distribute healthy food boxes to participants in the Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program. Each box contains enough food to feed a family of four to five.
“We also are working with the Michigan City Salvation Army to identify families who are food insecure, and the Salvation Army provides healthy food for them,” says Peltier.
Each of the deliveries cost $1,000 to serve an average of 100 families. Currently, says Peltier, they’re working at raising $25,000 by the end of the year.
“We have a donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, who will match that amount if we can do so,” he says.
To make a donation, call Rick Peltier at 219-661-3402 or visit the Community Health & Wellness Fund - Franciscan Health Foundation's website, thankyou4caring.org. Select NI Foundation in the drop down menu.