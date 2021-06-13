Exploring scriptures: Conference and online Bible study assist in spiritual journey

The conference, he said, is "for people who love the scriptures" or simply want to know more about them. And it's not just for Catholics.

"There are people from all different denominations and also Jewish participants," he said, adding Catholics share so much of the Old Testament scripture tradition with those from the Jewish faith.

Kartje, who is a native of Highland, will be giving three talks during the conference, along with other notable speakers and scholars. Among other conference speakers will be Brother Guy Consolmagro, director of the Vatican Observatory; Father Robert J. Spitzer, host of "Father Spitzer's Universe" on EWTN; Dr. Tina J. Wray, professor of religious and theological studies at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island; Dr. Joe Paprocki, national consultant for faith formation at Loyola Press; and others.

Kartje, who is a teacher of Scripture at Mundelein Seminary, said he's looking forward to taking part in this conference and that it should be an enlightening experience.

The priest, who has been Mundelein Seminary's rector for the past six years, said he's attended the conferences for about a decade. Kartje said he has a deep passion for scripture. He said being a part of this year's conference will allow him to "deepen spiritual life and it will also be a spiritual journey."