Exploring scriptures: Conference and online Bible study assist in spiritual journey

A special scripture conference is scheduled to take place in person and virtually this month at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois.
The Summer Scripture Conference, presented by Mundelein Seminary at The University of Saint Mary of the Lake, is titled "Let There Be Light: Science and the Word, an Eternal Relationship."
"This is a conference that's had a long history at Mundelein Seminary," said Rev. John Kartje, rector at Mundelein Seminary. The summer conference, now in its 45th year, takes place June 20-25.
Kartje, who is also an astrophysicist, said it's exciting that the conference this year has as its focal point the relationship between faith and science.
"That's not a way we're used to talking about the Bible, " Kartje said. Each year the conference takes on a different theme.
The priest said the summer conference usually gets good feedback every year. In addition to the in-person conference on the grounds of the University of Saint Mary of the Lake, people will also have the opportunity to take part in the virtual conference.
The in-person opportunity, Kartje said, has been filling up quickly.
It's something people look forward to annually, he said.
"People come from far away," Kartje said, and will often make repeat visits to the summer event.
The conference, he said, is "for people who love the scriptures" or simply want to know more about them. And it's not just for Catholics.
"There are people from all different denominations and also Jewish participants," he said, adding Catholics share so much of the Old Testament scripture tradition with those from the Jewish faith.
Kartje, who is a native of Highland, will be giving three talks during the conference, along with other notable speakers and scholars. Among other conference speakers will be Brother Guy Consolmagro, director of the Vatican Observatory; Father Robert J. Spitzer, host of "Father Spitzer's Universe" on EWTN; Dr. Tina J. Wray, professor of religious and theological studies at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island; Dr. Joe Paprocki, national consultant for faith formation at Loyola Press; and others.
Kartje, who is a teacher of Scripture at Mundelein Seminary, said he's looking forward to taking part in this conference and that it should be an enlightening experience.
The priest, who has been Mundelein Seminary's rector for the past six years, said he's attended the conferences for about a decade. Kartje said he has a deep passion for scripture. He said being a part of this year's conference will allow him to "deepen spiritual life and it will also be a spiritual journey."
Individuals interested in the Summer Scripture Conference can visit summerscripture.org for more information and prices.
This summer, Kartje will also offer a free online Bible study once again.
The online Bible study, titled "Re-formed and Renewed," will begin in July. Interested individuals may sign up now for the study. They'll receive the Bible study recordings in their inbox for several weeks in July once signed up.
"This Bible study is inspired by all we've been through in the past year," Kartje said. He said he'll be talking about Biblical accounts that focus on rebuilding and restoration.
Last year's online Bible study spoke about "Living on the Edge of Chaos" while this time the study will address coming out of the chaos, rebuilding and restrengthening and new life.
Kartje said it's important to explore how God guides and helps people in restoration and healing.
The priest said the Bible study is meant to be helpful spiritually in these uncertain times.
"My hope also is that it can introduce some people to the beauty of scripture."
Visit usml.edu/bible-study to learn more.