First Tee helps kids develop life skills through golf

In the winter, First Tee maintains a golf simulator at Lost Marsh that allows its instructors to continue providing lessons for kids and adults.

While First Tee does charge a nominal fee for its programs (which in some cases is offset through the sports voucher program offered by the City of Hammond), the organization is primarily funded through donations from the community. Kids who don’t have their own clubs can use First Tee’s many available sets, most of which are also donated.

“We believe golf is something that should be open to everyone, regardless of ability, socioeconomics, gender, race or anything else – when you get out on the course, all of those things get wiped away,” English notes. “So we try to eliminate any barrier or obstacle to kids joining the program, which is why we really do rely on community support in terms of donations.”

Yet while trying to secure those donations is an ongoing challenge, English says the bigger issue she and her team struggle with is trying to get people to understand that while First Tee operates under the auspices of golf, there’s more to its mission than just the game.