Food Bank continues to serve sizable pandemic needs while adding programs

Hundreds of thousands of people turn to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana each year for food assistance.

For nearly 40 years, the organization has been committed to combating hunger and helping those in need.

“The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is on track to serve about 8 (million to) 9 million meals (in 2021), which is close to last year’s 9 million served,” said Allyson Vaulx, vice president of development and communications at the Food Bank.

Since 2020, the organization saw many more people than normal turning to the Food Bank for help with putting food on the table because of COVID-19 issues.

“The need for food assistance has continued to be elevated since the pandemic,” Vaulx said. “We served about 650,000 people in 2020, an increase of about 60% over numbers in previous years. Although the need is not as great as it was during 2020, we’re still serving elevated numbers.”

To provide food to those in need, the Food Bank collaborates with partner agencies, pantries, soup kitchens and other organizations.