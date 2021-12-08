Food Bank continues to serve sizable pandemic needs while adding programs

Hundreds of thousands of people turn to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana each year for food assistance.
For nearly 40 years, the organization has been committed to combating hunger and helping those in need.
“The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is on track to serve about 8 (million to) 9 million meals (in 2021), which is close to last year’s 9 million served,” said Allyson Vaulx, vice president of development and communications at the Food Bank.
Since 2020, the organization saw many more people than normal turning to the Food Bank for help with putting food on the table because of COVID-19 issues.
“The need for food assistance has continued to be elevated since the pandemic,” Vaulx said. “We served about 650,000 people in 2020, an increase of about 60% over numbers in previous years. Although the need is not as great as it was during 2020, we’re still serving elevated numbers.”
To provide food to those in need, the Food Bank collaborates with partner agencies, pantries, soup kitchens and other organizations.
“We also provide food assistance through our Commodity Supplemental Food Program, Backpack Program, Backpack On The Go, Senior Pantry Pack (Grocery Delivery), Pantry Pack, SNAP Outreach Assistance and more,” Vaulx said.
Another program offered is the Food Bank’s Mobile Market. That initiative involves traveling to different communities each week to provide free grains, fruit, vegetables and proteins. Valid proof of Indiana residency is needed to receive food, and the items are distributed while supplies last. Visit foodbanknwi.org/programs/families/mobile-pantries/marketplace for the Mobile Market schedule.
The Food Bank often partners with other entities to provide additional services during the Mobile Market events.
Recently, it collaborated with the Adam Benjamin Jr. Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic in Crown Point and the Porter County Veteran’s Service Office to provide groceries to about 400 veterans' families.
The food was handed out in two events.
“These two food distributions are just the beginning of our commitment to providing food and support to veterans,” said Victor A. Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “Partnerships with these and other veterans’ service organizations will help bridge gaps and address critical needs among individuals who have served our country.”
In addition to the food distribution, veterans received flu shots, COVID vaccinations and booster shots. They also had access to VA benefits during the events.
Starting in January, the Food Bank will have monthly food distributions for veterans.
“Special distributions like these require strong partnerships and funding streams,” Garcia said. “Now that we understand how great the need is, we are actively pursuing ways to continue supporting our veterans.”
There are a variety of ways people can help the Food Bank as it continues efforts to address food insecurity in the Region.
“Because we have tremendous buying power as a member of the Feeding America network along with 200 other food banks, money is always preferable,” Vaulx said of donating. “Just $1 provides three meals for an individual/family. We also welcome canned proteins and ready meals.”
To donate, isit foodbanknwi.org/give for information.
There also are many opportunities to volunteer at the Food Bank.
“We have a dire need for volunteers, especially with Mobile Market food distributions and with Senior Grocery Delivery,” Vaulx said.
Volunteer information is available at foodbanknwi.org/volunteer.