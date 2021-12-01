For 74 years, Campagna Academy has enriched the lives of youth

Residential intensive treatment is available with a team of medical professionals that include a psychiatrist and psychologist. Programs include Intellectual/Development Disabilities, Residential, Open Residential, Secure Residential, Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility, Diagnostic & Evaluation Program, Substance Abuse Treatment Program, Therapeutic Foster Care and After Care Service. There is also a Day Reporting Program for extra support with licensed teachers. Emergency Shelter Care enables staff to take in victims of abuse or sex trafficking until a long-term situation is secured.

Campagna Academy continues to work with families for six months in the community after being in a residential program. Being engaged with the family is also an important component, said Dwyre. “We work to make sure families stay together. There’s a lot of work with not just the child, but the family, as well.”

Facilities such as Campagna Academy are crucial because “mental health needs more and more attention," said Dwyre. "It is critical for the well being of us all, especially children.”

Time spent at Campagna Academy isn’t merely about managing crises and survival. Youths are given tools to explore, grow and thrive.