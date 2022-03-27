From rebel to priest: Father Calloway to share conversion story at NWI conference

Father Donald Calloway's path to the Catholic priesthood is a compelling and complicated story but one filled with hope and mercy.

Calloway, who is a priest in the Congregation of Marian Fathers of The Immaculate Conception of The Most Blessed Virgin Mary, will share his conversion story with participants of the Northwest Indiana Catholic Women's Conference taking place April 2 at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond.

"I'm definitely looking forward to being there," said Father Calloway, during a recent telephone interview.

Calloway will share his dramatic conversion from extremely troubled teen/young adult who was entangled in a life of drugs, crime and immorality to Catholic priest with a mission to help others. He'll also present a talk about St. Joseph in a breakout session at the conference.

Now in his 20th year as a priest, Calloway said when he first started telling people his story he didn't know just how it would be received.

"I didn't have any idea the impact it would have. I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to tell people my experience.' So many people related to it because many people have a family member who is caught up in drugs or living an immoral life or has left the church. What I've heard through the years is it gives people hope that as they pray for their wayward children or situations like that, that God has forgiven them and loves them."

Calloway said his story also gives people a sense of God's mercy. He said many people hearing his talks often feel ashamed of things they've done and feel that perhaps God can never forgive them.

"They hear my story and they're like, 'Wait a minute, this guy was really bad.'" He said it offers a sense that God will offer his mercy to them as well.

During the conference Calloway will also give a talk on St. Joseph based on his 2020 book "Consecration to St. Joseph," which is now in 19 languages.

"I'll be talking about how St. Joseph can be a great source of strength, comfort and hope for the ladies who are attending. There are so many problems today in families, marriages and with children and all that. They need a message for having this particular saint to go to and ask for his intercession as a good man and as a good father."

Various books by Father Calloway, including "Consecration to St. Joseph," will be available for purchase in the vendor marketplace at the conference.

Calloway, who has done many talks at parishes, conferences and events, through the years, said his appearances are again starting to pick up a lot more after the pandemic. He also leads pilgrimages to holy sites and shrines around the world. Calloway said he enjoys doing the pilgrimages and talks.

The priest's main emphasis for his preaching and his mission is definitely "a call to conversion." He also has various duties in his religious community. Calloway is the vocation director as well as the vicar provincial for his community.

Calloway, a strong believer in the rosary, promotes its importance as a devotion in the church. He's the author of "Champions of the Rosary: The History and Heroes of a Spiritual Weapon."

"The rosary is basically the bible on a set of beads. It's portable prayer. You can pray it anywhere whether you're walking the dog, driving your car or waiting for your appointment in the dentist's office. To me, praying the rosary is like making a pilgrimage because in your mind, as you're meditating on the mysteries, and these are sacred mysteries, you're going on a journey. You're going to the holy places associated with the life of our Lord...It renews you, gives you peace, and puts things in perspective. I love it," Calloway said.

The priest's latest book, which will be released in June, is "Consecration to St. Joseph for Children and Families."

To learn more about Father Calloway, visit fathercalloway.com. To learn more about the NWI Women's Conference, visit nwicatholicwomen.com.

